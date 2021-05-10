this is how all the qualifying rounds have been

05/10/2021

On at 13:33 CEST

All the pairings for the promotion playoffs are already known Second division. Sixteen teams will compete for four places that will take them to professional football at various venues in Estremadura, where the matches will be played this month of May as a single match.

Playoffs for promotion to Second Division

Burgos – CalahorraReal Sociedad B – Andorra Linares – AmorebietaSanse – Algeciras

Badajoz – ZamoraIbiza – Real Madrid CastillaUCAM Murcia – Barcelona BAthletic Club B – Celta B

The 16 classified teams will play the matches during the weekends of May 15 and 16 and 22 and 23, while the venues chosen for the qualifying rounds are the New Nursery (Badajoz), the Francisco de la Hera (Almendralejo), the Municipal Villanovense (Villanueva de la Serena) and the Municipal Vicente Sanz (Don Benito).