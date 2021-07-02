This is how airlines avoid losing luggage in the future

07/02/2021 at 8:40 AM CEST

“Airlines are usually not very good at information technology,” says Pascal Buchner, chief information officer for the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Anyone who has lost their luggage or has their flight delayed would probably agree. But airlines are betting they can improve the situation by investing heavily in technology.

“Now we know that data is the main source of performance for airlines,” says Buchner. From predictive maintenance, baggage handling and cargo tracking to staff management and customer loyalty programs, data, and how all this information is analyzed, has quickly become one of the most important factors. to determine how an airline operates successfully.

A 2020 report from SITA found that in 2019, 25.4 million pieces of baggage were mishandled worldwide, which cost the airline industry approximately $ 2.5 billion. At American Airlines, about 100 systems were consolidated into ten to make the data in their cargo business much more manageable. This will make the losses much less.