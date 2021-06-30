This is how ADAS systems help you on long trips

Summer is coming and with it long trips. According to data from the DGT, it is the time when this type of travel is most carried out and in 2021 it is expected that it will be even more due to restrictions on mobility in the first half of the year.

In a trip of this type all precautions are few. All of us who travel with the family know this and we try to have our car checked so as not to have scares on the road and organize the journey in the best possible way. But technology also makes a long trip safer and more enjoyable. We refer to ADAS systems.

What are ADAS systems?

ADAS stands for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. We are not talking about autonomous driving, but about technology that helps the driver and prevents accidents. Starting in 2022, new cars will have to be assembled on a mandatory basis. In the European Union alone, it is estimated that its massive use will prevent around 25,000 deaths and 140,000 serious injuries by 2038.

These guardian angels can “see” what is happening around the vehicle and collect this information for the car’s central computer to analyze and act accordingly. We can find ADAS systems on the windshield and in other areas of the car, such as bumpers, and they are of different types:

Cameras: The most obvious, they can be in different places (such as the rear-view mirrors) to form different views of the car. It measures angles and the computer can understand what is being sent to them as long as it has been programmed. They are not enough because they get dirty, they do not go well in adverse conditions …Radars: They are capable of detecting static or moving objects, up to 250 meters away. They are not influenced by the weather or the light, but they do not recognize shapes. They are usually located on the front grill of the car.Ultrasonic sensors: Ideal for recognizing the environment closest to the car, which is why they are used by parking assistants. They are normally on the bumper: they send out an ultrasound pulse that bounces off obstacles and then the car registers the echo.Video sensors: They are cameras capable of recognizing objects and the newest ones do it in 3D, so they can determine how far away they are, know if it is a vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist or animal … and even distinguish letters or numbers on traffic signs. They are usually in the upper center of the windshield, which is the area with the best visibility.Laser sensors (LIDAR): For now, few used due to their high cost, but the autonomous driving of the future will depend on them because they measure in 3D with great precision.

For ADAS systems to function properly, they must be kept in good condition. This implies taking great care in cleaning the windshield and performing calibrations from time to time to verify that the data they measure is correct and, obviously, when you have to change the car window because it has been broken.

How do ADAS systems help on a journey?

Driver assistance systems do something that humans do not: they maintain the level of attention at all times. This is vital on a long trip, when fatigue (especially in the summer with more dehydration), begins to take its toll. And it is that even making frequent stops, the hypnosis of the road lurks and the dangers are not perceived as quickly.

There are more ADASs than those listed here, but these are the ones that help the most on a long journey:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Cruise control allows you to set a speed and rest your right foot, as the car will maintain it. In this case, in addition, the car maintains the distance with the preceding vehicle. You can have a slight mistake (take something from the glove compartment, attend to a child …) that will adjust the speed to the car in front. Once it detects no obstacles ahead, it returns to the programmed speed.

Lane Departure Warning (LDW): The sensors recognize the lines of the road and, if at any time you step on them without having activated the turn signal, they will warn you. Depending on the manufacturer, this warning is audible –something annoying, hence some of us turn it off on secondary roads–, light or with a vibration on the steering wheel.

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS): Like the previous one, but with the ability to act on the steering to get back to the car between the lines. At times when you have been behind the wheel for several hours, it is appreciated.Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Through a sound, sometimes accompanied by a message on the dashboard, it warns you of the presence of something ahead. Useful in withholdings that you do not expect. In our tests we have seen that some models even warn in a tight curve when detecting the guardrail.

Autonomous emergency brake (AEB, Autonomous Emergency Braking): In addition to the above, it activates the braking system. Some vehicles even activate the emergency flashers automatically to warn those traveling behind us. It also helps in parking lots … we have had some scare with a test car when trying to speed up a maneuver and suddenly the car hits the brakes to avoid hitting the wall.Blind Spot Detection (BSD)): Personally, it is one of the ADAS that I like the most. It uses lights (usually in the rearview mirror) or vibrations to warn us that a car is going to pass us, just when it is in the blind spot and we cannot see them.

Driver Fatigue Detector (DFD): This system does not look at what happens outside, but what happens inside. Some systems detect how we act on the steering wheel and others analyze the eyes to see if the driver has symptoms of fatigue. The most common is to show a drawing of a cup of coffee on the instrument panel recommending a stop.

Pedestrian detection system (PCW: Pedastrian Crossing Warning): Warns of the presence of pedestrians on the path. The most advanced also recognize cyclists and animals. You may not use it during the trip, but when we get confused and relax the most is just when we arrive at our destination or about to do so … and this system helps you not have that distraction.