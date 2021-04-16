This is how Adam Toledo died: the moment a Chicago policeman chased and shot the 13-year-old

The police brutality that plagues minorities in the United States reached the Latino community, especially that of the Mexican neighborhood Little Village in Chicago. The death of the child Adam toledo at the hands of an officer filled with outrage to locals and strangers after the disclosure of the video of the incident.

This Thursday the Chicago Police published a video showing the moment when an officer opened fire in a neighborhood alley on the night of March 29.

Initial reports reported that Toledo he had a gun in his hand. The video that the police presented and is disturbed, clearly shows that the child did not have a weapon.

“The videos speak for themselves”Adeena Weiss Ortiz, a lawyer for the Toledo family, said at a press conference.

According to the images, Toledo had his arms raised when he turned around and faced the policeman who was chasing him, as seen in the video recorded by a police camera and released by the agency that is responsible for investigating cases of use of lethal force.

The episode lasted a split second, and as stated by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, “It was an incredibly painful tragedy”, Which will surely elicit an emotional response for all who see it.

The Civil Police Responsibility Office (COPA) published about twenty videos recorded with the cameras of the policemen deployed at the scene of the events, as well as security in the area.

How the death of Adam Toledo happened

The images show how the officer shoots the Latino boy in the chest, who immediately falls to the ground. [El Diario ha decidido no mostrar el video por la dureza delas imágenes].

The officer’s body camera shows him chasing Toledo down an alley in La Villita at around 2:38 am on March 29.

The officer yells “Police, stop”, and then orders him to show his hands. In the video, Toledo is seen standing next to a wooden fence and with what appears to be a weapon on his back.

In less than 0.85 seconds from that moment, the officer shoots the minor, whose hands are raised almost to the shoulders.

He collapses to the ground and another officer immediately calls an ambulance.

Local authorities expect possible protests and incidents this Thursday in the streets of Chicago after the video was released, so Lightfoot asked people to “express themselves peacefully.”

This video comes to light after the death of the young African American Daunte Wright last Sunday during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center (Minnesota) unleashed a wave of protests against police violence.

And all in a few days in which the trial against Derek Chauvin continues in Minnesota, one of the four police officers accused of the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, which unleashed a wave of racial protests throughout the country.

As reported by the Police, the minor was accompanied by Rubén Román, 21 years old. The two fled and were chased down an alley by the police on foot.

In the images, Roman is distinguished, with a gold jacket, and Toledo with a white hat. Upon reaching a corner, Roman fired at least seven shots at the policemen with a pistol, while Toledo watched from close range.

They expect protests

It is likely that the video does not clarify the doubts of activists and the community, who consider the police reaction unjustified. The Cook County Prosecutor’s Office has not mentioned whether any charges will be brought against the officer who fired the shot.

Lightfoot, in a joint statement with attorneys for the Mayor’s Office and the Toledo family, said the release of the video is “The first step in the process towards the healing of the family, the community and our city.”

The Police were summoned to La Villita in response to a shooting call registered by ShotSpotter, a system installed in various neighborhoods of the city where gangs operate, to capture shootings.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that a pistol was recovered and the casings found at the scene coincide with the pistol used by Roman, who was arrested and accused of firing a weapon and other serious crimes, which include endangering a minor, aggravated illegal use. of a weapon and reckless firing of a firearm.

The mayor held back tears as she spoke today about the city’s endemic gun violence and said: “We cannot allow that to be what young people experience in our city.”

“Simply put, we failed Adam”, he said during a press conference at City Hall.

Reflecting on the shooting, Lightfoot said two facts are clear.

“First, in the middle of the night, this child came into contact with an adult who had a gun and then ended up being shot to death by a police officer. (Second) there are too many young people in our city, boys and girls alike, who have been left vulnerable by systemic failures that we simply must correct ”, stated.

It was reported that the Police have prepared for the case of civil disturbances, concerned about the possible influence in Chicago of the trial that is carried out in Minnesota to ex-cop Derek Chauvin, accused of the death of African American George Floyd.

Also for the death in the same state of Daunte Wright, 20, by a police officer from the city of Brooklyn Center.

Several specialized police units in Chicago were preparing to cancel their days off in case of riots.

The incident has renewed calls for police reform in America’s third-largest city. The Chicago Police Department has been under intense scrutiny since 2014, when a white officer shot and killed a black teenager and was convicted of second-degree murder.

A video of that incident led to a Justice Department investigation, which concluded that Chicago Police routinely violated people’s civil rights, used excessive force, and was committing racial discrimination.

