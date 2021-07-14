This is how a year of living with COVID-19 has taken its toll

In the barometer, which was carried out in March 2021, more than 1,600 citizens from all over Spain participated, with an average age of 46.9 years and with an equal number of men and women. Of these, almost 46% were patients belonging to the so-called risk groups. In addition to the impact on the SNS, this survey has also compiled the perception of society regarding the management of the health crisis carried out by the central government and the autonomous communities, as well as the confidence expressed around vaccination, whose campaign started months before.

In general terms, 91.3% of those surveyed are “very” concerned about the effects that the pandemic is having: employment, the economy and the health system itself They are the areas that most concern society. 98% state that the crisis has worsened health care for all patients, although 37.3% consider it “normal” due to the lack of resources and the exceptional nature of the situation. More specifically, 62% indicate their “maximum concern” about the effects of the Covid-19 crisis on the SNS. Regarding individual health consequences, 46% have expressed concern about the effects on health in general, especially in regard to mental well-being.

On the other hand, 43.5% of those interviewed contacted the health services of their autonomous community because they considered that they had symptoms of covid-19, and almost 5% admit that they have facilitated access to their medications. 94% are in favor of facilitating the availability of treatments for chronically ill patients by simplifying bureaucratic processes.

And without leaving the pharmacological field, 76% consider that pharmacies “should have been allowed to have a more active participation in the management of this pandemic.” Most also consider that pharmacies are precisely the establishments “where there is a lower degree of contagion”, compared to many other spaces, such as restaurants, neighborhood markets, specialized stores, educational or work centers, banks and hotels.

In the management chapter, the interviewees grant what can be considered a “Approved scraping” to public administrations: an average grade of 5.45, although the people consulted consider that this crisis has been better managed from the regional sphere than from the central one. Specifically, 61.3% approve of the work carried out by their local government – “fair, good or very good consideration” -, while only 49.2% have the same opinion regarding the decisions of the central executive. Some percentages that could be associated with the pandemic fatigue that society drags on.

Another fact to highlight is the coincidence of the results of this survey with the requests of experts from the political and scientific community. And is that 76.3% would consider it “appropriate” for an independent body to be established that could carry out an assessment of the management carried out by the Administrations.

Confidence in immunization. The FLASH-BIS survey also addresses a highly topical issue such as covid-19 vaccines. Although 9.3% of those surveyed in this barometer had already been immunized – a figure not very far from what is currently reflected in the statistics of the national campaign -, 77.2% of those who are not, express their resolute disposition. To do it. 12.2% would not do it, while a remaining 10.6% have doubts about it (don’t know / don’t answer box).

The survey also addresses a booming question in public debates: Should vaccination against covid-19 be mandatory? The majority of respondents (63.7%) consider that immunization against SARS-CoV-2 should not be imposed, compared to 31.2% who do consider it an unavoidable requirement. Of the latter, the opinion of those who consider that this obligation should be applied “for everyone” is imposed, while a smaller group would apply it only “for certain risk groups and health personnel”.