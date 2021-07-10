This is how a super slow motion carburetor works

Although it is a fact that the internal combustion engine is taking its last blows in the automotive industry in favor of complete electrification, internal combustion engines have offered us much throughout their more than 100 years of history. And before electronic injection dominated the market in the 1980s, vehicles fed fuel and air to cylinders using the carburetor.

Yes, it has not been used in the automotive world for a long time, but it is also true that in motorcycles it has remained for much longer, motivated by the most favorable anti-pollution laws towards the latter group. Because it is one thing to know more or less how a carburetor works, but quite another is see in great detail how it works inside an engine. Fortunately, we live in an age of super slow cameras and three-dimensional (3D) printing.

Due to the requirements of physics, engines, for the most part, are hidden from prying eyes of those interested in their operation. That’s why the channel SmarterEveryDay YouTube decided it would be a good idea to show and explain what happens on board a carburetor, designing and making one with transparent plexiglass and filming in super slow motion. The result is how much less impressive, since it is not every day that you can see how this component that once was so popular operates.

The YouTube channel has previously filmed what happens inside an engine when it is running but, somehow, the operation of a carburetor is a little more difficult to understand perhaps. For example, did you know that fuel simply is suspended in the air before it enters the combustion chamber by the power of the vacuum generated by the intake stroke? Because the vast majority of us know that it is responsible for mixing air and fuel, but not how it does it.

The benefit of that is also to provide a more holistic picture of what is happening inside the mechanical heart of a carbureted vehicle, seeing the effects of the engine on this now almost forgotten component. rounds out the picture of what is happening under the hood of a classic car or not too modern motorcycle. Seeing inside a carburetor also helps to understand why injection is better: the carburetor’s complex mechanical engineering is commensurate with its imprecision.

Source: SmarterEveryDay

Via: YouTube