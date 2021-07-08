this is how a sea Cupra is designed

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

A few weeks ago we presented you with the latest collector’s item released by Cupra, the By Antonio Yachts D28 Formentor. Since its split from Seat three years ago, the Cupra sports division has created its own language as an automotive firm. In order to do so, it has escaped from conventions and labels, launching models within everyone’s reach and with contained powers for a more coherent public. Cupra is no longer the denomination to become the essence, with a striking and complete porphtolio. So much so that they launch their own yacht: the De Antonio Yachts D28 Formentor. This is a special limited edition of the D28 in iconic CUPRA colors and finishes, which will go on sale at the end of 2021.

The intention of the firm, since its inception, is to create experiences that go beyond the product itself, that represent a lifestyle. Hence creating your own yacht, with a purely Cupra design, doesn’t sound far-fetched. Even less if we understand that its birth has maritime connotations, as Sangalli responsible for Color & Trim Concept & Strategy at Cupra commented: “We are a brand from Barcelona and our link with the sea is very strong”. Of course, when starting the brand’s path, nothing was so clear, “I never imagined that I would see a Cupra Formentor riding the waves, but the reality is that we have been able to create it”, accepts Sangalli himself.