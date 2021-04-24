this is how a podcaster sees it

15 years ago, Apple became synonymous with the podcast. First through a prominent section on iTunes and later with its native application (Apple Podcast), the Cupertino company upped and converted this audio format that has always fled from closed definitions as part of its ecosystem.

Podcasts were mostly listened to on iOS, while in each region – in the case of Spain it was Ivoox – applications were emerging that opened up this whole range for the Android world.

However, the podcast as a format, genre or channel has experienced in the last three years a revolution driven largely by Spotify which Apple seemed not to want to participate in. At least until now.

In its keynote this week Apple presented a new subscription system native to your podcast platform that will allow studios and creators to monetize their content. The interface of the app itself will also receive its first major redesign in almost a decade in May. from now on will include ‘channels’, a new way of presenting content by podcast creators and producers, bringing together their entire proposal.

Subscribe to my premium podcast on Apple Podcast. Or not

This will be the new interface of Apple Podcast

These new paid subscriptions within Apple Podcast they look more like the App Store system than AppleTV + or Netflix on duty. With the new functionality, any podcaster will be able to set a monthly price within the app itself to offer its listeners extra episodes or without advertising.

All these comings and goings -and also the expectation about what is to come- Emilio Cano, alias Emilcar, has experienced them. Cano started podcasting more than a decade ago, runs a network of shows and, long before Apple or other platforms offered to generate his own gateway to convert his paid episodes, he created his own weekly private podcast, Weekly, into the one that talks precisely about technology, Apple and productivity. To listen to it, whoever wants to must pay 5 euros per month. With good reason, in the world he is known as the father of podcasting in Spain.

“Apple pretty much created the podcast market on its own and yet it has lived like it didn’t care for years. Now it gives the impression that they have wanted to do a lot of things very quickly, and we have to see what remains ”, he says.

Enough to attract business around the podcast?

The Apple Podcasts subscription formula will allow creators to decide how much to charge for content, starting at a minimum price of $ 0.49 per month. Apple will keep 30% of this amount during the first year, and 15% thereafter. The creator who wants to offer this option, in addition, must pay $ 19.99 per year to Apple. As we mentioned, a formula similar to that of the App Store.

“By establishing a native system to generate payment plans, Apple has directly advanced Spotify, which had been the great promoter of recent years, which does not have a similar option. And it can help get your audience used to paying for content. Yes indeed, I doubt very much that the podcasters that already have a paid podcast are going to use it. In my Weekly podcast I charge five euros a month which after the commissions of the payment and tax gateway are around 3.80. If we take into account Apple’s conditions, it would stay at 2.80 ”, Emilcar tells us, who nevertheless tells us that he is going to pay those $ 20 a year to be able to test the new features.

But beyond that, Apple’s proposal continues to raise doubts that can surely only be resolved over time. For independent podcasters, offering paid content most often goes hand in hand with nurturing a community. «In Weekly a leg as important as the contents is a Telegram group that we have, access to the web where there are extra resources… All that cannot be given to me by Apple or any closed platform ”, says Cano.

Apple will also not give podcasters the emails, names, phone numbers, addresses, or any personal information of their listeners, something that podcasters with paid content do have. TOpple ends up mediating all interactions and keeping the dataAlthough it says that it will provide podcasters with aggregated and anonymous analytical data about your listeners, such as their location, but these tools are not likely to replace the advantages of having the emails or names of the subscribers.

In exchange then what does Apple offer? Convenience, the ability for your listeners to pay for your content without complications, and with Apple as a trusted intermediary. “I definitely think the system will do more to create new paid content than we already have it for. That is neither good nor bad, but we will have to see the acceptance, which in the United States is sure to be high, but in markets like Spain I have more doubts, “says Cano.

All these changes also come in a context in which the podcasting landscape has radically changed. The dominant podcast rankings have long since ceased to be that of an independent creator to give much more presence to radio stations that upload their programs, or specialized production companies. It is possible that for these communication groups, the cost of 30% of Apple’s commission, is much more assimilable and, therefore, attractive.

Apple wasn’t dead on podcast wars, it was bingeing

That does not prevent -continues Cano- “that the movement of Apple does not stop being important”, mainly due to the hibernation in which it seemed to have left the format and its app for many years.

The rumor mill that Apple would be considering launching such a program had already been around for about a year, practically at the same time that Spotify began its definitive approach to the format signing podcasting giants in the United States like Joe Rogan – yes, the one who got Elon Musk to smoke marijuana live – or buying startups in the world of audio at the stroke of a checkbook.

To the Swedish company -interested in expanding its offer on music- giants like Amazon, Google and also European startups like Podimo. Each one with its own particular bet, its own approach, and beginning a kind of atomization of podcasts with exclusive and closed programs per platform.

And while all this was going on, Apple seemed not to want to do anything

“Apple made some moves a few years ago. In Spain, for example, he held some meetings with podcast networks and asked us what we would improve on his app. We were very excited then… nothing changed for later ”, says Emilcar, not without a certain sneer.

An anecdote from its podcast network serves to exemplify the extent to which Apple Podcast stopped being a priority for Apple for a long time. “They told us we could create featured creatives for special chapters, we created one, sent it to them, put it in the highlights tab… and it stayed there for a year. We could see it as beneficial, but it was neither good for my network nor for them. It definitely gave the feeling that at least in charge of Apple Podcast outside the United States there was no one at the wheel. “

During this time, however, Apple has earned its original dominant position to keep much of the ground. Most industry polls continue to give it the lead in listening percentage over Spotify despite apparently not having lifted a finger so far.

Podcasting Atomization: End of Independent Podcasting or Spur?

All these new platforms, which in the United States are already beginning to be called ‘Podcast Wars’, have ultimately generated an atomization of content.

There are exclusive podcasts on Spotify, on Ivoox, on Podimo, on Audible … and now Apple subscriptions.

Apple also appears to offer from now on the option to host audio for podcasters who pay for their $ 20-a-year membership. “Is Apple going to be an audio hosting for $ 20 a year?”Cano wonders, like everyone else, he is still a little expectant.

“Apple, with its comings and goings, had become the ultimate reducer of free podcasting. And I would regret that it stopped being so “

The truth is that as in any launch, the Apple Podcast backend for podcasters -which is already available with new features, although the news will be launched in May- It has come up with several bugs. Cano tells us that since he already had a specific interface for his podcast network – “a small change that they facilitated us and that he promised, but that later it seems that they have also forgotten” – it is giving him problems. Also, a bug in the first hours made dozens of podcasts disappear on other podcatchers. Apparently, it was all due to the default bug marking a new button that allows podcasts not to leave Apple by default.

“Apple, with its comings and goings, had become the ultimate reducer of free podcasting. And I would regret that it ceased to be “. Emilcar refers to that from Apple Podast the feed of a podcast was distributed to other players, in front of the closure that has prevailed in the new platforms.

To this is added the prominence that today have the radio stations that launch their podcast or the production companies that were born under their umbrella. “At Emilcar FM we have noticed a decrease in audience in recent years. It is normal because the big ones have landed, and if we look at a large scale, Today there are many more people who listen to podcasts than three years ago, but independent podcasting, the original spirit that we consider that some of this medium had, is being harmed ”, reflects Emilcar.

It remains to be seen if the current movement serves to reinvigorate it and, above all, cHow it affects a medium that is booming but seems to be facing atomization cross-platform that may not be easy for the public to follow.

