On Monday, May 4, the insurance company Santalucía reopened its offices. It did so with minimal services as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. During that week, its agencies received some 33,000 visits. “We are a lifelong company capillaryly spread throughout the territory. The neighborhood office,” says Andrés Romero, the company’s CEO. “Many clients simply came to ask for a receipt, or some procedure that they had postponed, as is normal. But many others, around 30%, simply came to thank us or ask us how we were. How many people have Thanks before? Well, I would have to think. So it is already worth it. “

The anecdote is part of the gradual return to normality that begins these days in Spain. A return that will have to follow the maximum security conditions and guarantee, in turn, customer service, burdened by the confinement of recent months. To solve this equation and return to normality as soon as possible, Santalucía has implemented #SigamosAvanzando, a plan to safeguard the health and reconciliation of its employees on their return to work and activate new services and features that make life easier for their policyholders. in this uncertain and unpublished scenario.

A safe return to physical work

About 20% of Santalucía employees have resumed work on site. At most, in this first stage of reactivation, 40% of the workforce will return. Remote work continues to be the great lever to recover normality. “It is what is allowing this gradual de-escalation and guaranteeing the labor conciliation of delicate groups,” explains Romero, who has been working for two weeks at the insurer’s Madrid headquarters. The return plan is being carried out in a staggered and progressive way, paying special attention to those most vulnerable to covid-19, such as pregnant women or families who are responsible for children of school age or the elderly, employees who presumably they will continue to work remotely.

For those who, as the CEO, have already returned to their workplaces, Santalucía has set up its more than 400 branches following the guidelines of the health authorities. Among other measures, the jobs have been redistributed to enable the safety distance of two meters; staff movements have been rethought so as not to violate this separation; work shifts have been staggered and entrances and exits within buildings have been made more flexible. “We seek to create an environment of maximum normality with the highest sanitary requirements,” summarizes Romero. “And in parallel, we work for business continuity. After health, work must come and it must be preserved for the future. No one can be left behind.”

Customer support

Given the exceptional scenario of the last two months, Santalucía has promoted new services aimed at making the client feel protected and cared for at any time. Also so that any management associated with your policies is as fast and efficient as possible and that confinement does not pose a logistical obstacle.

The company makes available to the citizen a telephone service every day of the week with uninterrupted hours, a specific email address for any questions related to coverage and a video expert service. Added to this is the virtual mourning platform surecuerdo.com, a private digital space where the relatives of the deceased can chat, upload photos and videos of their loved ones and write messages. Santalucía is speeding up the procedures for these deaths and contacting those close to them to explain what documentation they need and what processing times are handled. It has also enabled the electronic management of pensions, even for clients whose policies did not contemplate this point.

In times of need, the insurer, like several companies in the sector, Romero points out, has relaxed the rules. SMEs, businesses and industries may request deferments or installments of the payment of their receipts, as well as individuals who have contracted home, assistance and death insurance. All of them will be able to access legal advice on these measures on a website set up for this purpose, which will have useful labor, tax and administrative information and from which you can download application forms for various procedures.

“During this crisis, we have realized how this sector, in collaboration with the public, acts as a shock absorber and prevents such a terrible blow from reaching society in a resounding way,” Romero closes. “If we want to win back the future, we have to reconfigure the rules. We need to collaborate with everyone.”

