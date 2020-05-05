The reincarnated DC Comics superhero from the Justice League remembers his past life as a plague doctor in a historical real-world epidemic.

Attention SPOILERS of Hawkman # 23, by Robert Venditti, Marco Takara, Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert, Jeremy Cox and Rob Leigh. Even for a DC Comics superhero, Hawkman has seen a lot. Due to the curse that condemns him to an eternal cycle of reincarnation, Carter Hall has lived through centuries of wars, adventures and heartbreaking tragedies.

During the last months, Hawkman he’s been fighting a losing battle against Sky Tyrant, an embodiment of Earth-3’s evil past of himself. After Batman Who Laughs unlocked Sky Tyrant, the villain took over Hawkman’s body, reducing Carter Hall to a ghostly passenger in his own body.

Hawkwoman, Hawkman’s former reincarnated love, and two of the Justice League members, Atom and Adam Strange, captured Sky Tyrant and began studying an ancient artifact that served as a gateway to another dimension.

Hawkman remembers his past life as a doctor during the Great Plague of Seville in 1650.

In the real world, the Great Plague of Seville was a disease, believed to be the bubonic plague, which devastated Spain from 1647 to 1652. The epidemic killed between 600,000 and 700,000 people and hit Seville especially hard, devastating almost a fourth part of its population.

In this comic, the DC Comics superhero remembers arriving in Seville as Doctor Carlo Salón, where he has the grim task of conducting a census of the dead, as many doctors did during that epidemic. Although this past life was far from the high-flying adventures for which he is known, Salon still carried a version of the hawk symbology that accompanies every Hawkman incarnation. In his case, it was a beak-like plague mask, inspired by the royal masks that doctors wore to protect themselves from contagion.

After Salón visits several houses, the Sevillians form a mob and attack him. Blinded by his collective pain and Salon’s apparent immunity, they attack him on the belief that he was a demon who brought the disease home.

When they start burning Hall at the stake, he is saved by another plague doctor named Nayara, a previous incarnation of his beloved. With a few strong words about not letting fear take away the compassion that makes them human, Nayara and the DC Comics superhero can flee.