this is his singer and the song he will interpret

After twelve months of waiting for its cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Eurovision 2021 festival is about to start. Next Tuesday, May 18, the first semifinal will take place, on Thursday, May 20, the second and on Saturday May 22 the grand final with the shortlisted countries.

The artist in charge of representing Spain this year in this world competition It will be the Murcian singer Blas Canto with the theme I’m going to stay. However, it is not in the top positions of the betting houses’ ranking to take first place.

Maltese singer, betting favorite

In fact, the bets predict that Spain could fall below the number 30 position, one of the worst data in the history of the festival. So which country is the favorite for now? The young singer Destiny Chukunyere could be the winner of this edition representing Malta with the song Je Me Casse.

The artist is first on the ranking list with a 20% chance of being the winner and grabbing the most votes. Destiny Chukunyere is only 18 years old and is of Maltese-Nigerian origin. She rose as a winner at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2015 with the song Not my soul.