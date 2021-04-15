this is his life while awaiting the coming of age of his daughter

Next Sunday, April 18, Julia janeiro will be 18 years old. Eldest daughter of Maria Jose Campanario Y Jesulín de Ubrique will come of age surrounded by many doubts and uncertainties.

There are many who warn that the young woman wants to become a character of the heart and that does not rule out, in any case, granting an interview to explain how he has lived all the controversies who have surrounded their famous parents. While rumors about his possible landing in the ‘famous sphere’ increase, María José and Jesulín throw balls out.

They don’t want you to trip over a rock that can get you too much trouble. The consequences of a media stoning can be irreversible. In fact, Jesus is one of the clearest examples. Bullfighter admired and revered in the nineties, his relationship with Belén Esteban and the overexposure in the media skewed his image in such a way that, from being idolized, he went on to become one of the characters with the worst fame and reputation.

The scant relationship with his daughter Andrea, the result of his romance with the now collaborator of Sálvame, and an apparent smear campaign perfectly tacked on they ended that funny man from Cádiz who filled the headlines and gave smiles to everyone who approached him. “They have done me a lot of damage,” he justified himself during one of our conversations, in which, precisely, he sought to understand his current secrecy.

His with Esteban was the beginning of a very complicated stage that, despite the regrets, has not ended yet. In private groups he insists that he takes care of and cares for his eldest daughter, but that long ago he accepted that he had lost his social judgment. At his side, yes, María José remains.

Although the irruption in his life was not easy and both had to fight against infinity of information, alleged disloyalty and never confirmed ruptures, nothing has managed to jettison years of happy coexistence and two children in common. Even the problems that arose when she decided to put land in between to carve out a university future were not an insurmountable crisis.

Jesús is not only an expert in fighting in the square, but also outside of it. Economic problems, who came after the ruinous investments of their late father, they made him take control of his finances in full professional boiling point.

He was one of the right-handers who starred in the most bullfights. There was no thing that did not claim it. Perhaps that is why it was not easy to understand that good intentions weren’t enough to manage a fortune With which, yes, he acquired the Ambiciones farm or was able to help his mother, Carmen Bazán, to resolve pending issues. Familiar and protective, his brothers have also been the motive, sometimes, of public agitation. Although it has not always been this way, the current relationship with them is going through one of its best moments.

And now, in addition to its exclusives in Hello! and from some charity festival –before the coronavirus–, he lets himself be loved by the most cutting-edge television programs. He has just finished Two couples and a destination on Spanish Television and he has already signed for the new edition of The Challenge, from Antena 3. It is as if the Jesulín who sang the Toda, toda, all dressed in nuclear white at the Benidorm festival wants to recover, albeit in a discreet way, the sympathy of an audience that, although not the same, still wants to rediscover figures of an unforgettable past.

Yes indeed, nothing will be the same without Currupipi, although that, for the youngest, is an inexplicable question.