this is her new fringed dress

The kings have resumed their professional commitments this Tuesday presiding over the inauguration of the Memorial Center for the Victims of Terrorism in Vitoria, an act for which Queen Letizia has chosen an elegant black dress.

After showing her most affectionate side in the confirmation of Princess Eleanor, which was celebrated last Saturday, the queen has reappeared publicly to preserve, on this occasion, the memory of the victims of terrorism, as this “it is essential” to defend “truth, dignity and justice”, as expressed by King Felipe VI. The act has been developed in a solemn tone, something that the monarch wanted to reflect, also, in the style chosen for this day.

The new acquisition of the consort is a shirt dress with a front closure, coconut buttons and ruffles on the sleeves and on the skirt, with an asymmetric hem. It is also an elegant garment with which he has winked at Basque fashion, as it belongs to a designer Leyre Oueil.

Queen Letizia, at the inauguration of the Victims of Terrorism Memorial Center.GTRES

The queen has accompanied her design, available on the website of the Spanish firm, leyredoueil.com, for 295 euros, with Carolina Herrera shoes and a Hugo Boss bag. On the other hand, the accessories chosen have been a Karen Hallam ring and a set of golden earrings.

In this way, the face of the Spanish Royal House has opted for a set framed in the total black trend, although it is not the first time that it opts for a selection of garments of the same color: in the celebration of the Armed Force Day Last weekend, the queen already wore a pink blazer dress that she combined with elements of the same tone.

