04/24/2021 at 12:19 AM CEST

Sport.es

After winning in extra time at Zenit Saint Petersburg (81-78) and equalize the series of the play-off of the Euroleague (1-1), the coach of Barça, Sarunas Jasikevicius, assured that the tie “is going to be difficult” and urged his players to “push it forward.”

In the press conference after the game, the Lithuanian coach said that his team “played much better” than in the first game, although he regretted the lack of success that his players had.

“We have seen a team with a very good attitude, very good defense, what happens is that afterwards we don’t shoot anything and Zenit hits a lot of difficult shots. We will have to suffer. This is going to be difficult and we have to move it forward, “he stressed.

Pressure for Barça

In this sense, Jasikevicius acknowledged that “maybe” he has not been able to “tell the boys that Zenit is playing very well” and spoke about the pressure of his players in decisive matches.

“Barça players are very experienced and have to live better with pressure. This victory will perhaps liberate them a little bit, “he said.

For his part, the coach of Zenit de Saint Petersburg, Xavi Pascual, praised his players for their ability to compete, despite casualties such as Arturas Gudaitis

Pascual: “We have been competitive”

Despite the fact that we have not won on the scoreboard, we have won by being competitive. We have known how to compete at the highest level with the best team in the competition “, highlighted Pascual

For its part, Kyle Kuric assured that “we have achieved victory against a team that plays very hard and very well, now we have to focus on the next game & rdquor; “Now, After taking the pressure off a bit with 1-1, we go there wanting to win at least one win, which is important & rdquor;

For Bolmaro, “We suffered a lot in the end, but the important thing is that we won & rdquor ;, said the Argentine guard after the victory.

“The victory has relieved us of pressure and we must continue to play hard, we must continue in this line & rdquor;. Regarding his contribution, “I am very happy to help the team in whatever way, but in the bank,” he commented.