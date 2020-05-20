Tim grewe, director of battery systems and global electrification of General Motors, explained to the media the technological strategy of the American group in relation to batteries of your electric vehicles. The chemistry of the cells, which include aluminum and reduce cobalt, the bag type design and the modular and scalable packaging They allow the same cell to be used for different batteries, thus reducing production costs.

In March of this year, GM introduced its new Ultium batteries, the chemistry of which will be capable of providing 640 kilometers (400 miles) of autonomy with each charge. In addition, its packaging will allow production cost is less than $ 100 / kWh. The first of the models that will mount these new batteries will be the electric Hummer, officially announced in January 2020 and whose production is scheduled for autumn 2021. GM ensures that thanks to these batteries, the first generation of its electric cars will be profitable from its market launch.

In a virtual briefing, Tim Grewe comprehensively explained the company’s approach to chemistry and packaging end of these batteries, including the design of the cells and modules. The production will be carried out by the joint venture created with LG Chem, based in Lordstown, in the state of Ohio (United States), in which they have invested $ 2.3 billion.

The new chemistry

Ultium batteries are made up of bag cells large format, stackable, offering greater flexibility for packaging and high possibilities of energy storage. In this way they achieve 60% more power than the batteries currently used by Chevrolet in the Bolt.

Modularity and scalability of General Motors Ultium batteries.

The chemistry of the cathode has been developed entirely by GM and goes from the usual NCM (nickel-cobalt-manganese) to a mixture of NCMA, which includes a new component: the aluminum, which is key to reducing the proportion of cobalt and to lowering the cost of the battery. “This is a breakthrough on the path to low-cost batteries, maintaining performance and autonomy,” says Grewe. In addition, the aluminum included in the cathode structure, provides another advantage in increasing the battery life.

Design

The process simplification, modularity and streamlining they are the basis for fast, high-volume production. Grewe says that the size and bag format of the cells are critical. Using a single cell type for the batteries, “all of our vehicles will take advantage of the benefits of scalability and manufacturing quality control processes.”

Bag cells are larger than cylindrical cells. Each of them will have a capacity of 100 Ah, while an individual cylindrical cell is usually around 20 Ah. Instead of rolling the electrodes, they are placed on a plane and welded to obtain a single, long bag. This design allows GM to strategically stack bags for each application; vertically for a high-rise van or horizontally for a very low sports car. This modular and stackable approach allows for the best packaging to place the battery on the floor of the vehicle.

The Ohio battery plant, with a size of 30 soccer fields, will reach a production of 30 GWh yearly. If GM manufactured one million electric cars each year, the average capacity of its batteries would be 30 kWh. Grewe ensures that the plant will increase your capacity, doubling it if necessary, expanding its facilities and increasing the speed of manufacturing processes.

For electric vehicles that GM sells in China, the cells that will be manufactured there directly will be prismatic rather than bag-like.

General Motors Ultium batteries.

Other advances

Grewe also alluded to a series of projects of R&D already underway, which will be implemented over time, as they are developed. They include new generation electrolytes to create a million-mile battery (1.6 million km), solid anodes lithium metal, cobalt-free chemicals and new spacers.

Cells with different chemistries and modules of different sizes, and even future battery components, will be interchangeable inside the final package. A wireless communication system will allow workshops to remove and combine them, repairing or upgrading each problem module rather than replacing the entire package.

Regarding the recycling batteriesGrewe again referred to the properties of bag-like design. These have a positive side and a negative side, as if they were two tabs connected or welded to the electrodes. Each cell can be disassembled very easily by separating the tabs. “The cathode is in the right hand and the anode in the left.” There is no mixing and no need to perform any chemical process to separate them. ” In this way we enable low-cost recycling of batteries. ”

