This is Giselle Soto! The “wife” of Lupillo Rivera, clarifies | Instagram

The singer Lupillo Rivera reappeared on social networks in a past photograph in which he officially presents his partner Giselle soto, of whom he referred “is his wife!” and not his “girlfriend” as he claimed, the media would make known.

The native of La Barca, Lupillo Rivera Saavedra, reappeared again on social networks in a photograph in which he appears with his current partner, Giselle Soto, of whom he forcefully clarifies to the media, it is “his wife” not “his girlfriend” as they have assured, he said.

She is not my girlfriend, the girl, she is my wife, later, he assured that they have been married “for a long time.

It was through the account @chicapicosa in which these statements were shared which you can hear from the famous’s own mouth through the following link.

The brother of the deceased Jenni Rivera, once again lashes out at the media by assuring that his current life partner is more than just his girlfriend and they had not even noticed it, which hinted at a certain “incompetence of his part “to know the details of his personal life, so he pointed out.

In the middle of a press conference, the interpreter of “Despreciado”, “El Moreño” and many other topics, took the opportunity to scold the reporters as he assured that it is necessary to work more to realize what is happening around him, referring to that few knew that he was already a married man.

But not everything was anonymised by the judge of La voz, who at a time true to his style and joking character, took the opportunity to refer to his current situation, pointing out that his wife would not show the ring to anyone.

It should be remembered that in recent days there has been a strong controversy regarding the statements that Lupillo Rivera replied to Christian Nodal, where he replied that “he had eaten at that table first” (With Belinda), this after the “sonorense” called him “pig” which unleashed countless controversial comments and opinions.

However, this would have a background since after the “pop star” announced her engagement with Christian Nodal, Lupillo Rivera captured the spotlight by showing the moment when he decided to erase the tattoo of the Spanish in which he would have engraved his face on the arm.

At that time, the native of La Barca and descendant of the famous Rivera clan unleashed a storm of controversy, first because of the technique with which the tattoo was erased and later because of the comments he responded to many of the netizens who indicated that he would have made out of “spite”.

Now again, he surprised the media in a talk he had in California where he claims that he is a “married man” and has been married for several months to Giselle Soto.

However, Rivera Saavedra, 49, did not want to reveal more details about how was his wedding? Nor how long has he been married to the 26-year-old businesswoman.

The news did not stop surprising his thousands of followers, because until a few weeks ago, the composer of regional Mexican music addressed the famous as “his girlfriend.”

On the other hand, in the face of these statements, new comments would emerge about the supposed wedding since various users would assure that “he did it as a strategy to continue under the spotlight of the press”, while other messages strongly point out that “if he married with the stylist it was only out of “spite”.

Who is Giselle Soto?

After Lupillo Rivera was left heartbroken after his past relationship with Belinda, in which she said there was only one “friendship” between the two, it was Giselle Soto who later came into the life of the former husband of Mayeli Alonso. 26-year-old young man, who would make Lupillo regain his faith in love.

The young businesswoman lives in Los Angeles, California, is a cosmetologist and also specializes in eyebrow design, Giselle appears in several of Rivera’s photographs and content on her Instagram account and everything seems to indicate that it has become yet another reason. to smile for the considered “first Mexican-angelino artist”.