Today, we are constantly consuming entertainment products: series, movies, video games, etc. And, when we run out of inspiration and we don’t know which one of them to spend our time on, we try to look it up in the recommendations from other users.

Fans of movies and series already have several websites and apps focused on this task, most notably the popular Letterboxd. What not many people know is that there are also similar alternatives for video game users.

If you Google what the Letterboxd of video games is, you will end up calling GG. This free platform offers, in addition to access to web version, apps for iOS and Android.

A platform for fast growing gamers

When we enter its website, we receive the following notice, which summarizes the functions of GG:

“Not sure what you could play now? Take it easy, we’ve got you covered: discover new games, keep track of the ones you want to play, and connect with friends.”

Launched in 2018, its user community grew 623% throughout 2019 (going from 2003 users to 14695) and allowing, according to its creator, to start monetizing the platform.

This monetization comes from the hands of Elite subscriptions ($ 5 a month), which provide additional benefits such as personalization of profiles, badges, the absence of ads or advanced functions for list management.

In early 2020, GG’s game library amounted to 18,072.

Newly released GG user profile.

Once we register in GG, we will find the following options:

Collection of games: It allows us to collect the games that we want to play, those that we are playing right now, those that we have left for another time (archived), those that you have already passed or even those that you decided to leave.

Custom Lists: Users can create lists, both public and private, based on the criteria they prefer: their favorite games of 2017, the best games to play online, the best clones of Quake, what do I know …

Add Friends: We will be able to know what our friends are playing by accepting them as such in GG.

Reviews: We can rate and / or comment on each of the video games in the library.

Incorporating a game into one of the collections.

Share

This is GG, the Letterboxd of video games that allows us to keep track of what we are playing