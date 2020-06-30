McLaren has made official the design of the car that Fernando Alonso will drive next August 23 at the Indianapolis 500, abandoned the color orange and with the number 66

McLaren unveiled this Tuesday the car that Fernando Alonso will drive in the Indianapolis 500 Miles, to be held on August 23. The decoration of the car is different in color, going from the orange of the previous years to a white with details in gray and green. The Spaniard will wear number 66.

Fernando Alonso has shared his feelings with the car on social networks. The Asturian liked the design of the McLaren a lot: «I love the car, I love the colors with all the sponsors in it. I think it will look even better on the circuit »said the Spanish pilot.

The competition, also known as the Indy 500, will be held on August 23 at 6:45 p.m. Fernando Alonso first competed in Indianapolis in 2017, but was forced to quit when he was seventh. On August 23, the Asturian will try to enlarge his legend in motorsports.