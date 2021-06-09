This is Fastly, the server that has caused the Internet Apocalypse

06/08/2021 at 11:19 PM CEST

Today at 12 noon what can be called a true internet apocalypse has exploded: Fastly, a server, has gone down, propitiating the fall, in turn, of millions of web pages around the world. This has not happened for years, and now it seems that a human error has occurred again and has nothing to do with the action of hackers.

It has been due to the error in a CDN, that is, a content delivery network formed by various servers located in half the world to deliver internet content faster than a conventional network would. Style sheets, files, and HTML pages are embedded in CDN services for faster content delivery. This is used by many leading websites today such as Facebook, Netflix or Amazon.

Fastly is exactly this, an American CDN server that what it does is connect all this to make the delivery of web pages something faster and more accessible. However, a serious error in their systems has caused chaos in half the world. Newspaper pages, government agencies and other websites have fallen due to the use of Fastly, who have managed to repair the failure and are already investigating it.