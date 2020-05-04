In spite of the exceptional of the times that we are living due to the coronavirus health crisis, it is important not to forget that we are in the middle of the Income campaign. As every year, taxpayers have to file their return, either by electronic means or by requesting an appointment, starting next May 5th.

Experts from CaixaBank and VidaCaixa transfer you some the tips and keys that we give you so that, despite this complicated scenario marked by the state of alarm in which we live, you do not miss any detail or news for the 2019 Income campaign and, also, so that you do not forget the advantages of including your Pension plan and be able to benefit from its tax advantages.

Important! Deadlines and dates

The campaign started in the past April 1, 2020 and it will last until Thursday, June 25, 2020, period in which the draft of the Income statement 2019. The campaign lasts until Tuesday, June 30, 2020, for those Income and Property declarations of 2019 with results to be returned, with renouncement of the return, negative or to enter without direct debit of the first term.

Dates that should also be noted

– May 5th: Initiation of requests for prior appointment with the Tax Agency

– Middle of May: By these dates it is anticipated that you will be able to begin to go in person to the offices of the Tax Agency to present the 2019 Income statement.

– November 5th: Deadline to make the second payment in case of requesting installment payment in a Declaration with result to pay. The first must be done when filing the Declaration.

News for Rent 2019

The campaign of the declaration of the Income 2019 It does not have excessive news compared to the previous year, however, it is convenient to know all the new points that there are to take into account if necessary.

one. Threshold to make the rent

We must remember that those taxpayers with Income from income from the work of a single payer that is equal to or less than 22,000 euros.

If throughout the 2019 financial year, two or more payers the threshold is the same as long as the income of the second and subsequent payers does not exceed 1,500 euros or if the income comes from passive benefits of two or more payers whose withholdings have already been set by the Tax Agency.

As a novelty, in addition, in case these conditions are not met and have received income from the work of two or more payers, taxpayers will be obliged to file the declaration when the income from work is greater than 14,000 Euros. If the taxpayer is retired, there are a series of requirements that should be known.

2. Reduction for earned income

Taxpayers with net income from work equal to or less than 13,115 euros will see that they have a reduction amount of 5,565 euros. In the strip between 13,115 and 16,825 euros, it is possible to reduce 5,565 euros less the result of multiplying by 1.5 the difference between earnings from work and 13,115 euros.

3. Lotteries and bets

Another novelty this year relates to levies that affect lottery and betting prizes. The money from said prizes will be exempt up to a maximum of 20,000 euros.

During the Income 2019 campaign, in addition, there are other developments that are related to the procedure, that is, how its management is formalized in the Declaration.

Property declaration:

The novelty is that this year there is a section that will collect all the information related to real estate and the use that has been given. If you have rented or sold A property you own is here where you must indicate it.

Tax domicile declaration

The Tax Agency has simplified the tax domicile identification process of its taxpayers in a separate procedure to the Declaration. In this section, it is where you can update your tax address if you need it.

This year There are no changes in savings instruments such as pension plans, PIAS or SIALP. It is advisable, in any case, to take into account its tax advantages and remember how to declare the pension plan.

How do I declare my pension plan?

From CaixaBank they point out that the first thing is to remember that pension plans or insured pension plans they are taxed as a work performance in the personal income tax. Their contributions throughout the year decrease the tax base, causing less taxes to be paid.

In this way, if the taxpayer has a salary of 61,000 euros and makes contributions amounting to 2,000 euros, the total amount to be declared will be 59,000 euros, which considerably lowers the taxes to be paid according to the current sections of the personal income tax, which are the following:

From 0 to 12,450 € – 19%

From € 12,451 to € 20,200 – 24%

From € 20,201 to € 35,200 – 30%

From € 35,201 to € 60,000 – 37%

Over € 60,001 – 45%

Until 8,000 euros It is the maximum that the taxpayer can deduct in the annual income statement, although it is true that in some cases it is possible to add another 2,500 euros per spouse in case of low income. To do it correctly we will have to go to box 465 (where own contributions are declared) and 463 (where excess contributions pending from the last 5 years can be declared). In box 469 the contributions in favor of the spouse will be included.

The 8,000 euros rise to 24,250 euros in the case of disabled people. The limits in the Basque Country and in the Autonomous Community of Navarra are different.

This allows deferring taxes to be paid but they are not exempt. When the pension plan is rescued, it also counts as work performance, which is why it is more tax advantageous to gradually receive an income than to want to collect it all at once. And is that the income that is received, must also be declared. For this reason, it is also key to find out how the rescue of a pension plan affects the Declaration.