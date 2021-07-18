This is everything you need to know about the Wimbledon tennis tournament

Novak Djokovic, closer to being the best in history 1:04

. – Here’s a look at the Wimbledon tennis championships.

June 28 to July 11, 2021: Wimbledon is scheduled to take place.

April 1, 2020– This year’s Wimbledon is announced to be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Results 2019

Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeats Roger Federer 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 13-12 (7-3) in the men’s final, to win his fifth Wimbledon title .

Simona Halep of Romania defeats Serena Williams 6-2 6-2 in the women’s final to win her first Wimbledon title. She is also the first Romanian to win the tournament.

Other facts

Wimbledon is one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. The others are the Australian Open, the French Open, and the US Open.

Wimbledon takes place at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam event that is still played on grass.

Records

Most individual victories (male): Roger Federer with eight.

Most individual wins (women): Martina Navratilova with nine.

Oldest Winner (Male): Roger Federer won the men’s singles title in 2017 at 35 years and 342 days.

Oldest Winner (Female): Navratilova won the mixed doubles match in 2003 at 46 years and 261 days old.

Youngest winner (male)Boris Becker won the men’s singles title in 1985 at the age of 17 years and 228 days.

Youngest winner (female): Martina Hingis won the Women’s Doubles Championship in 1996 at 15 years and 282 days old.

Longest tennis match ever played (any tournament): In the 2010 tournament, John Isner defeated Nicolas Mahut in a match that lasted 11 hours and five minutes for three days. The final set took 138 games (at that time there were no tiebreakers in the fifth set at Wimbledon and one player had to win by two games). The final score: 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 70-68.

Chronology

1868: The All England Croquet Club is founded. The grounds are located on Worple Road in the London suburb of Wimbledon.

1877– The name is changed to All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club and the first Lawn Tennis Championship tournament is held.

1882: “Croquet” is removed from the club’s nickname as the sport loses popularity. It was reinstalled in 1899.

1915-1918: Wimbledon is suspended during the First World War.

1922– The championships move to Church Road, the current location of Wimbledon.

1940-1945: Wimbledon is suspended during World War II.

October 1940– During World War II, a bomb hits the center court, resulting in the loss of 1,200 seats in the stadium.

2007– For the first time, the winning women receive the same cash prizes as the men

May 17, 2009– The retractable roof over the center court is featured during an exhibition match.

October 2018– The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club Committee (AELTC) introduces a tiebreaker rule in the last set that begins when players are tied at 12-12 in the fifth set [tercer set para mujeres].

July 2019: AELTC implements the new final set tiebreaker rule and is used for the first time during the men’s championship final.

April 27, 2021: AELTC announces that the Championship will become a 14-day tournament from 2022, with matches played on Middle Sunday. Middle Sunday is traditionally a day off at the Wimbledon Championships.