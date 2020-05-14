This is the new name for Erick Rowan former WWE in the ring.

This is the new name of Erick Rowan ex WWE in the ring, from now on, he will use it in his new projects and he has already released some t-shirts.

Erick redbeard

Rowan will now be called Erick redbeard, and has launched a series of t-shirts promoting its new name on prowrestlingtees. Erick Rowan’s name was owned by WWE so Eric had to search for another name as a pseudonym in the ring. The chosen name has been Erick RedBeard a suitable name for him.

T-shirts with hints for WWE.

The shirts he has taken out have a lot of similarity to his different stages in WWE, the most clairvoyant is the t-shirt that has a drawing of a sheep. This is clearly due to his past in the Wyatt family, who acted with a somewhat sinister sheep mask. Too we found t-shirts with drawings like a headstone and another t-shirt with a drawing apparently of Rowan’s face fused with a skull, lovely.

The shirts are priced at $ 24.99.

The Tombstone T-shirt it has a very very significant detail, in the drawing sets the date for April 15, which is the day he and so many other stars were fired from WWE. A clear jibe, direct to the company of Vince.

As I say the shirts that he has released apart from being quite beautiful with striking drawings, all have their meaning and double meaning. In them We can see what the former WWE wrestler feels like, for example, the subject of the tombstone.

Harper and Rowan together again?

We will see Erick rowan now called Erick redbeard what awaits you in the future. We wish him the best of luck in this new stage. We could see him on AEW with Brodie Lee formerly called Luke Harper or perhaps by independent circuits. We will wait to see what it is what happens to the renewed Erick RedBeard

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish.