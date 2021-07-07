This is ERA, the advanced European robotic arm that will be attached to the International Space Station in a few days

Operating the International Space Station in space is not an easy task. Docking or moving loads weighing tons of weight requires more than humans. That is why the station has robotic arms, and now the European Space Agency is going to place the most advanced and curious of all.

It is ERA, a robotic arm with a range of almost ten meters that has the ability to engage and disengage at both ends. Along with a new Russian module called Nauka, the arm will be launched into space on July 15 from the Russian Baikonur cosmodrome.

The construction of the robotic arm has been carried out by Airbus, which developed the arm for the European Space Agency. The agency indicates that there have been “two decades of technical challenges” to carry it out. Of course, it is the most complex and advanced to date.

It is a symmetrical robotic arm. This means that it is the same in both of its extremities. It has seven joints (one in each elbow and three in each wrist). The interesting thing about this is that as the arm is symmetrical, it can be attached to the station by any of its parts and operate with the other. Therefore, it can be moved to different attachment points on the station by changing the limb.

Arm can be controlled remotely and also has its own internal computer to operate autonomously for certain tasks. Its precision is just 5 millimeters and can move loads of up to 8,000 kilograms in weight. It is expected to be used to transport cargo, make repairs, move astronauts, inspect the outside of the station …

A new arm for a station with an uncertain future

The last of the features that makes this robotic arm special is your location on the International Space Station: the Russian area. Currently the station has the Canadian Canadarm2 and the Japanese Experimental Module Remote Manipulator System (JEMRMS). These two robotic arms cannot reach the Russian area to operate.

ERA, when attached to the Nauka module, will be able to operate in the area where the Roscosmos agency modules are located. In addition, it will be the only robotic arm that has the coupling design compatible with Russian modules.

The interesting thing here is that a new robotic arm arrives on the International Space Station when it is not known exactly what will happen to her. Russia has announced that they are considering abandoning it in favor of their own within a few years and in part because of US sanctions. Right now that the most advanced robotic arm of the entire station is going to be released.

