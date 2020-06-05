Dropbox Passwords is a password manager that Dropbox is launching. At the moment it is available on Android in beta phase and these are its characteristics.

If you want to keep your accounts secure in the different online services you use, a password manager is an indispensable tool. Memorizing a different password for each account is practically impossible, so if you don’t want to reuse your keys, the best thing you can do is use a manager that helps you manage them.

On previous occasions we have already talked about how a password manager works and why you should use one. There are countless alternatives at your disposal, such as Lastpass or Keepass, and it will soon be available to everyone Dropbox Passwords, the alternative Dropbox is working on.

At the moment, Dropbox Passwords is in a private beta phase and can only be accessed by a closed group of users. Anyone can install the app from Google Play, but to use it, the company needs to send you an invitation.

Remembering all the passwords for all your online services and making them secure is a difficult milestone to achieve without the help of the password manager

The functions of the Dropbox password manager are the usual ones in this type of tools. The application centralizes in one place the credentials of all your accounts (username and password). The company ensures that the app allows you to log in instantly and in a single click on both websites and applications, so it will probably integrate with Android as an AutoComplete service.

The access codes that you keep in Dropbox Passwords are synchronized with all your devices, so you can comfortably enter your profiles regardless of the terminal you are using.

In addition, the platform guarantees that your passwords are safe. The database in which your keys are stored is fully encrypted, so that if your device is hacked, criminals will not have access to passwords.

As we said at the beginning, the Dropbox password manager is still in beta, and we do not know when it will be available to everyone. We also do not know if the application will be free or if some type of paid subscription will be necessary to enjoy all the functions. [Fuente: Android Police]