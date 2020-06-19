Cristóbal Soria became the bitter protagonist of ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones‘during the early morning hours of June 18. After the victory of Real Madrid against Valencia, the tertullians began to analyze the preview of Sevilla-Barcelona, ​​a crucial match for the future of the championship. It was then that the program launched a survey that did not sit well with the former delegate of the Hispanic team.

« Who is Soria going with tomorrow? Seville or Barcelona?« , proposed the survey, which in just two minutes accumulated almost 3,000 responses, with an overwhelming majority towards the Barcelona team, more than 80%. However, Soria was not willing to consent to the ridicule and manifested it by lying on the sofa and pretending to fall asleep. « Does he do it on purpose? Please let him know on the inside line. Cut there, » asked a well-known Josep Pedrerol from the set.

« Perhaps I have not been well with the question, but I want to test whether people participate or not, » said the presenter to try to calm Soria’s spirits. Nothing further, the result of the survey turned on the tertullian. « I think I was right because the result is what it is, » Pedrerol claimed. « I owe it to my viewers, but to me this is disrespectful. Forgive me, I have warned you, but good night everyone, « he dropped before turning off the camera on his computer. « I think it is a lack of respect for the fans, » Pedrerol said.

Soria’s decision sowed controversy among the rest of the commentators, who even called for the dismissal of the Sevillian. « For me it is a sudden cessation, « said Juanma Rodríguez. In his opinion, » after this, he cannot step on ‘El Chiringuito’ in his life.José Luis Sánchez spoke in the same line, calling the flight a « little boy’s tantrum »: « If you are going to consent to this, there you are, » he said, leaving the hot potato to Pedrerol. Quim Domenech was the only one who excused his partner, asking that the matter not be « criminalized » more than necessary.

