As we anticipated last week, Movistar will finally market Connect MAX starting June 29, its new cheap fiber and mobile combo, and for now, will coexist with Fusion 0, your other rate for those looking to adjust the price.

The service includes fiber at 600 Mbps symmetrical, although it will also be available through ADSL and Radio in areas without fiber coverage; the landline will include calls unlimited to national landlines, and the mobile will have unlimited minutes and SMS, in addition to 25 GB at full speed. All for a definitive fee d 54.90 euros per month.

Connect MAX compatible with Additional Movistar lines

Like the other Movistar products, Conecta MAX includes a free Smart Wifi router and installation, and it will not have any type of stay or penalties. Also, as a launch promotion, it will have a reduced price of 39.90 euros per month for three months for online contracting.

As a main advantage over the similar O2 offer, Movistar Conecta MAX is also available in areas no fiber coverage, supports the sale of installment mobiles, and you can add the new additional mobile lines for sizes available from 7.50 euros per month with 5 GB and 50 minutes, for 12.50 euros with 10 GB and 150 minutes, for 15 euros with 15 GB and unlimited calls or for 22 , 50 euros with unlimited minutes and gigabytes.

Regarding coexistence with the rate Fusion 0, which it finally does not replace, Connect MAX will have better conditions For those who are looking for the cheapest fiber and mobile combination by having five times more gigabytes on their mobile. Even the price of Conecta Max is 5 euros cheaper than Fusion 0 at the same fiber speed, or 2 euros more expensive but with a speed six times higher.

Telefónica has finally decided to keep Fusion 0, which may continue to be interesting for a more specific audience, which is satisfied with fewer gigabytes on mobile, but which has been attracted by advantages of the decoder such as the possibility of access to the content broadcast during the last seven days or to the control of the direct that is offered in the TDT, # 0 and #Vamos. But if pay television is the objective to have a greater variety of channels, it will inevitably be necessary to make the leap to Fusión Base, where more than 80 premium channels from 68 euros throughout the combined fiber, mobile and television.

