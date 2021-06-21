“This is definitely for Seve, I dedicate it to him”

“This is definitely for Seve, I knew how hard he fought to win this tournament and I want to dedicate it to him ”, were the first words of an emotional Jon rahm.

“For me this is a very special place, it reminds me of my home in Barrika when I come here I feel that it is a unique place, here I got engaged to my wife, I won my first tournament and now I have won my first ‘major'”, he added .

“I always stayed positive after what happened to me two weeks ago at Memorial. All the stars came together to win this week, “said Rahm.

“It is difficult to explain the last nine holes, it is incredible the way I finished, the memory helps and I have very good memories here,” he said with the trophy in hand. His caddy whispered to him, “If you go 4-3-3-4 you win.”

“I never felt disappointed by what happened, it was the reality, I wanted to be positive, we have lost many dear people, especially a very dear journalist, friend, who followed me to tournaments (José Manuel Cortizas, ‘Corti’). People thought that the disqualification of the Memorial was unfair but it happened and that’s it ”.

On the 18th green he was accompanied by his family, his parents, his wife and his son. “This is the reason why I won, it had to happen in a beautiful place like this. In Spain, Father’s Day is another day but I am delighted that they have been here with me ”, Jon closed his speech.