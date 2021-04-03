This is Deadpool’s ability that could explain his arrival in the MCU

With the many acquisitions that Disney has made in recent years, several well-known characters have begun to prepare for inclusion in the popular study, some with a reboot and others will have the opportunity to continue their previous stories. In the case of the mutants, first introduced in X-Men – 81% through Fox, they already began to have their small references in the Disney Plus series.

WandaVision – 95% gave the first rays of hope when they made small references to the comics starring mutants, such was the case of the SWORD organization, for whom Mónica Rambeau worked. On the other hand, there was the arrival of Evan Peters, although it was not exactly the Quicksilver that everyone expected. In the case of the other protagonists of X-Men: First Generation – 87%, their stay is still not entirely safe, although it is already a fact that the characters of the graphic novels will arrive at some point.

After the acquisition of Fox, a new opportunity also arises for Fantastic Four – 9%, a group of superheroes that has had a very bad way on the big screen, although it has meant an important catapult for some actors who are now a fundamental part of the MCU like Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan. However, the one who has drawn the attention of fans the most about how it will be approached by Marvel Studios is the protagonist of Deadpool – 84% due to their particular style and R rating.

Although one of the biggest fears focuses on the modifications to which Ryan Reynolds’ character could be subjected, the study has affirmed that its essence will be respected and it is even the actor himself who has been watching the script against the writers, so some commented that they would have already had their first conflicts, but we will only have to wait for the final result of Deadpool 3 which will be a direct sequel to the first two installments.

But how are they going to explain Wade Wilson’s arrival in the MCU? There are several possibilities, one of them and the most likely one is to take advantage of the multiverses that will be explored in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or even Spider-Man: No Way Home. Both films are in different stages of their production and although it would be difficult to think of a Deadpool cameo in them because of Reynolds’ schedule, they could easily explain their arrival in some way.

On the other hand, Deadpool has a special and unique ability within the world of superheroes, and that is to break the fourth wall. The character is in constant direct communication with the public, and just as he has done to talk about his history or his time in X-Men Origins: Wolverine – 38% or Green Lantern – 26%, it will also be very easy for him to explain in his third film how was the process for him to reach the same universe that the Avengers belong to.

In addition, Cable could be the perfect pretext to talk about these two worlds since he was played by Josh Brolin, who would also take on the role of the most important villain until Phase 3: Thanos. Nor should we forget that in Deadpool 2 – 85%, the protagonist made use of a particular tool belonging to Cable to travel back in time at the end of the film and fix some issues, which could also have something to do with his new whereabouts.