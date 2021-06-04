“This is crazy”: police commissioner blames penal reform for increased crime in New York



NYPD looks at the rise in violence.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

The number of shootings in NYC increased 73% in May compared to the same month last year, as the city continues to grapple with an increase in crime.

According to the NYPD, overall crime increased 22% in May 2021, compared to May 2020. There were 173 shootings last month, compared to 100 in May 2020, a rise of 73%, while the number of rounds went from 1,643 to 1,979 in the same period, a hike of 20.5%.

The crimes in the New York City Subway system have also seen an increase important, with 168 incidents reported in May 2021, compared to only 87 in the same month last year, when due to low traffic the service was suspended at night for deep cleaning and homeless eviction.

While it is likely that part of the disparity in the numbers can be explained by the coronavirus pandemic, the continued increase in crime so far in 2021, including recent spikes in anti-Asian and anti-Semitic hate crimes, has become one of the defining issues in the race to replace Bill de Blasio as mayor of New York City.

Tuesday, the New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, again blamed recent changes in the New York bail reform 2020 as part of the reason for the increase in crime. “We are arresting someone for pushing a woman down the stairs and we are going to leave him on the street,” Shea complained. “This is crazy”, quoted Fox News.

Criminal reform has been charged with increasing crime in NYC since last year, in addition to the release of prisoners to avoid coronavirus infections in prisons. According to experts, this raises fears of a more violent summer in NYC this 2021.

As part of the gun violence, even in broad daylight, A 29-year-old man was fatally shot on a Queens sidewalk Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The victim was shot in the head at 108th St near Van Doren Street in Corona around 5 p.m. Paramedics took him to Elmhurst General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the New York Post reported.

No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.