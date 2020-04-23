         This is Crash Bandicoot on Android and how you can install it on your mobile

One of the most popular video game franchises has recently landed in mobile stores: Crash Bandicoot debuts on the Google Play Store with a limited release in some countries. And we have managed to prove it: the game closely resembles the original PlayStationKing has not done a bad job.

Those who released an original PlayStation will surely keep a pleasant memory of one of the most popular vertical scroll platforms in history: Crash Bandicoot. Naughty Dog star franchise apart from the most recent Uncharted or Last of us, in Crash Bandicoot we have to control a nice marsupial loaded with charisma. The good news is that all that charisma of Crash Bandicoot has been transferred to smartphones, also the graphics and even the music. The bad news is that the mobile conversion suffers from free-to-play collecting.

Crash Bandicoot still recognizable on mobile

Despite the originals being from Naughty Dog, the smartphone adaptation of Crash Bandicoot is the result of King, the developer company famous for creating mobile classics like Candy Crush or Bubble Witch. The first impression could be negative due to King’s background, but the truth is that Crash Bandicoot Mobile kicks off with a look almost nailed to the PlayStation saga. Of course, the amount of objects, options and plots that are available, and why you have to wait for them to activate (or pay in-game money), reveal the purest ‘freemium’ side.

The vertical scroll is maintained, the 3D scenarios are similar to those you remember, also Crash and its animations are very similar. Yes, there is a notable difference: Crash Bandicoot Mobile is ‘endless runner’ mechanics. Or what is the same: the character always runs forward and you can only control the jumps, the position on the road between the three available (left, center and right) and the turn to break the boxes. The mask is available. And King takes the opportunity to include new final bosses, a ‘multiverse’ plot and a multitude of levels. The truth is that it does not bore, at least according to what we have proven. Even though in-game currency needs to be raised to make progress easier, also to shorten times.

Do you want to download this Crash Bandicoot Mobile? King is testing it in some countries: if you are fortunate enough to find yourself in one of them, you can download the game directly from Google Play by clicking on the following link.

Crash Bandicoot Mobile

Okay, chances are you still can’t download Crash Bandicoot Mobile from the Android app store, but always you can try it in APK format. Of course, you need some other step aside from downloading and executing the file:

You need the APK package installer. We recommend the UpToDown installer, APK installer.

Download the Crash Bandicoot XAPK for Android for Android. You have it in UpToDown.

When you have the installer on your Android, click on the downloaded file and Apk Installer will open it for you. Accept to continue the installation process (you will need the permission to install APKs) and soon you will have the game on your mobile.

We don’t know how long it will take for King to offer the game in a stable and global way. If you want to try it, you just have to follow the process we have mentioned: the game works well on the devices where we have tested it (you don’t need too powerful hardware). Although of course, at the moment it is not translated into Spanish.

