For some reason that is beyond my understanding, the most popular game Google Play Store right now is one in which the only mission is to cut objects in the most satisfactory way possible. With more than 10 million installations and 50,000 evaluations, ASMR cut It is, without a doubt, one of the titles of the moment. But why?

The game is not too mystery: you are equipped with a knife, and the objective is to make perfect cuts on the different objects that will be approaching towards the limit of the table. All this, accompanied by pleasant sounds and a haptic response They are intended to induce the player a feeling of calm and relaxation through the famous concept known as ASMR. Just make sure you have the audio of the mobile activated before starting to play.

ASMR Cut is an extremely simple game, and I am very afraid that this is where your success comes from. At the end of the day, the biggest challenge it poses is to disengage from its addictive mechanics. Even so, as levels are advanced, they will appear different challenges consisting of, for example *cut objects into a certain number of portions. To do this, you must activate the “Challenge Mode” included in the game – by default, “Zen Mode” is activated.

Relax by cutting objects in ASMR Slicing

There are dozens of objects to cut at ASMR Slicing, ranging from fruit, cakes, water, rubber duckies or even virus –In case you want to vent your strength, tearing apart the greatest common enemy of humanity in 2020. Also, you can choose between use a regular kitchen knife, or unlock improved knives, or other items to cut such as chainsaws or machetes.

Its controls are extremely simple: to cut objects, you only need swipe up or down with your finger on the screen every time you want to make a cut. To complete it, you must go to the end of the object. You choose how thick or thin the portion will be.

Although it contains ads and in-app purchases, ASMR Slicing can be downloaded totally free through Google Play. And it is not only on Android, it is also possible to download it on iPhone or iPad devices through the App Store, where the game occupies the eighth position of the top popularity. To be able to download it to your Android mobile, you just have to make sure you have at least 100 MB of free storage, and a device with a version equal to or greater than 4.4 KitKat.

As for in-app purchases, they serve to acquire new cutting equipment. However, with each level overcome we will obtain coins that will be used to unlock new leaves, so that it is not entirely necessary to go through the box to be able to unlock content.

Unfortunately, as usual with this type of games, the ads are a little more annoying than we would like. These appear every time a level is completed, and generally they are videos that fill the entire screen, and that you can only jump after a few seconds.

