Zlatan Ibrahimovic should not stay at AC Milan one more season …

Returning this winter to AC Milan, seven and a half years after leaving him, Zlatan Ibrahimovic should not extend the adventure in Lombardy, where he only signed up for six months (with an additional season optional) .

If the rossoneri leaders would not be opposed to what remains, the Swedish striker (38) would not be really convinced by their plan and therefore would not intend to stack again, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

In 10 matches played in the Milan jersey since January, “Ibra” scored 4 goals. Before the interruption of Serie A, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ACM was in seventh place, 12 points behind fourth.