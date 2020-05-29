Facebook continues to expand its catalog of applications. After launching an app for your gaming platform, Facebook Shops and CatchUp, application for video calls; the company formed by Mark Zuckerberg now has a Experimental app that music lovers will love call Collab and whose beta phase is already available.

The Facebook New Product Experiments (NPE) team has announced the beta version of Collab, available only to those who have an invitation. A totally new application that will arrive, for the moment, for devices with iOS operating system and that brings together both content creators and fans to create, watch, mix and match original videos starting with music.

Considering that music is one of the most powerful media, Facebook assures that with Collab they are taking advantage of technology to help people to “Unlock creative superpowers” collaborating on original music videos from anywhere in the world. Due to the quarantine by Covid-19, Mark Zuckerberg’s popular social network has wanted to accelerate the launch of Collab, although at the moment it is only available in beta and for Apple devices.

It may interest you | Instagram Lite is dead: Facebook withdraws the “low-cost” version of Instagram.

This is Collab, the new app to create Facebook music

>

Collab users can collaborate on music videos. Collaborations are three separate videos that play in sync. With the application, each user can create their own video by adding your own recording or swiping and discovering other recordings to complete the composition of your theme. Therefore, it is an ideal application for music lovers and for those who have no experience in that world.

Once a composition has been created, the user can post the video for others to watch, mix and match even more. You can even share the creations or those of others through Instagram, Facebook Stories or any other platform with following just a few steps. One of Collab’s goals is that, despite the fact that currently we are all separate, to make each person feel united.

Collab is in a testing phase, so there is still work to be polished and some small errors can be found to report to the company. To participate in the beta of the application, each user must register on the waiting list and wait for the company to send you the invitation. Invitations that will open in batches, starting with users from the United States and Canada.

If you want to know all the Android news you have to listen to our podcast. New episode of Connecting on Ivoox and Spotify!

Follow Andro4all