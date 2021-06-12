“This is child’s play compared to what I have experienced”

Luis Enrique has offered a telematic press conference to explain the situation in the concentration of the National Team in Las Rozas. The first thing he has done has been a reflection on the situation:

“Today is the eleventh day of concentration, and with all clarity I will tell you how we are: You can imagine that we have complied with all the protocols, even stricter than what UEFA imposes. The coexistence is being perfect, but it is evident that everything changes on Sunday with the positive of Busquets, which takes us by surprise. We were respecting spaces, contact, PCRs … well, but as of Sunday everything falls apart and you begin to question many things. From that moment we even started training individually, but the attitude of the players is magnificent. Do not forget that they are used to it, because everyone has lived it during the season. The virus has entered and this is difficult to manage. As a coach we have had to adapt to plan B. I would like to commend Luis de la Fuente and his sporting director, Francis, for helping us. And the attitude of all the players who have come from the Under-21, and also that of the six who were called before, is commendable. Some were already on vacation, in Mykonos … others with tickets to Cancun … And all for nothing, because there is no guarantee that they will enter. It is evident that when something of this magnitude happens it affects. But you have to adapt and try to get the players to get to the game on Monday as well as possible. There is uncertainty and that generates unease. Few times have I had so much bond between the staff and the players. I only remember something similar at Barça B. That’s why I can only hope for positive things and say that we are going to fight a lot at the Euro. President Rubiales had informed us of the possibility of vaccinating the National Team. That could not be achieved then, but we did not complain. I hope there are no more cases, and Diego Llorente’s may be a false positive. “

– Are you going to wait for Busquets?

-We are all going to wait for him. He has an advantage because he was the first. Busquets will be on the list of those who go to the Eurocup. Busi is perfect, asymptomatic, and fulfilling his work routine. He’s motivated and doing great. Busquets contributes what he gives on the field of play, which is a spectacle. And he is also the leader of this group.

-Do you agree that the National Team be vaccinated now?

– This is the subject of the president, who has been with it for several months. If both Rubiales and the doctors deem it necessary, it will be done.

-Are you afraid of the side effects of the vaccine?

-We have thought about it, and I would like them to be vaccinated as soon as possible because it would annoy me a lot if there were adverse reactions …, but as of today there is no confirmation that we are going to be vaccinated.

-Has the name of Sergio Ramos crossed your mind?

-No, because the situation for which Ramos did not come because they have not changed. And the other six I called came generously. I haven’t called any more. They have all come.

-When did you find out about the positive of the family member of Busquets?

-In the friendly against Portugal we did not know anything about the positive of Busquets. We have full confidence in Doctors Celada and Cota. We have followed the protocols well. We are not looking for culprits, but solutions.

-How has the virus affected the morale of the group?

-We have a psychologist who takes care of these issues. The training sessions are being spectacular, due to attitude and commitment. You can breathe an atmosphere like I have seen very few times. That is not a guarantee of anything, but it is the best in this situation. They are with the uncertainty of saying ‘oysters, if I test positive I will run out of the Eurocup’ … well, each case is particular. The virus cannot be controlled.

-Is it your most tense moment as a coach?

– It is not pleasant …, that time until the results of the analyzes arrive because it is uncertain. But we are prepared for adversity. It is not a pleasant situation, but I have lived worse

-Would the call change?

– Right now I would have summoned 23 instead of 24. There is a rule in medicine that says that a virus, the more people there are, the easier it is for them to spread. I really wouldn’t have changed my plan.

-How does the system work under these conditions?

-Well, we haven’t seen any videos because we can’t be in closed rooms. We are training during the hottest hours to adapt to Seville, and we are working as a group. We have made two out of ten players to work tactically. We have worked kick-offs, corner kicks …, in short, a bit of everything in the conditions we have, which are not ideal but they are what they are.

-Is the head or the preparation more important?

-The head is the most important thing, and then to compete you need physique. But the head is the key to everything, and there we are strong. We asked the players what they thought about penalty shootouts, and they preferred to train him. We are with it, because some game can reach penalties. Until the virus, we trained penalties daily.

-If the Olympians were vaccinated, why not the National Team?

-We understand all decisions, but we are only attentive to what we can control.

-Is Spain still the favorite for the Eurocup?

-The favorite is the champion, but we are in the list of favorites, between six or seven and with much reason after seeing.

-Why isn’t Iago Aspas and Brais there?

-My facts speak. There are players who were left out who deserved to be, and both are cases like that. Being a coach means making those decisions.

-How have you dealt with this issue of the virus psychologically?

-This is child’s play compared to other things I’ve had to experience.

-When can Spain train in a group?

-We still have to wait another day or two. All the players who are in the preliminary list are of the highest level. Until Saturday or Sunday we have room to give the list. I summon those who are better, not the tallest or the most handsome. When I see the intensity level of the coaches I have confidence in this team.

-Is it too late to get vaccinated tomorrow at ten o’clock in the morning?

-We wish it had been done at the right time, which was after the official list. I do not want adverse effects and the game is approaching. I have no doubt, but I don’t know which eleven he will play. Anyone here could be a starter. It is a subject that is delegated to the people who are prepared. I control that it can be controlled. If there is an agreement, fine, and if not, then too.

-Could you think that the virus could enter?

-I thought that with the measures we have then that the virus was not going to enter. But we have a plan and we are prepared.

– A deputy has said that the footballers are ‘eleven men tapping a ball’, something to comment on this?

-Indifference is one of the best weapons.

-Have you seen fear in the players?

-Fear is a strong word, but uncertainty is unpleasant. And more for players who have been preparing a European season for a season.

-How is Laporte adapting?

-Everything is going very well because it is a group that all goes to one.

– Changes in the call?

-UEFA allows change until the last day in case there is COVID. What I hope is that there will not be any more cases neither in Spain nor in any other Selection. That normalcy recovers and that we have a good Eurocup.

-Are they all well beyond COVID?

-Adama is already well and training and Laporte and Robert Sánchez are perfect and have no problem.