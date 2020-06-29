A few months after confirming her break with Anna Kalinskaya, Nick Kyrgios He is happy next to a woman again. The controversial Australian tennis player has confirmed through Instagram his new romance with Chiara Passari, a young brunette with whom he was recently photographed in Canberra.

« I have found happiness », The 25-year-old tennis player wrote in his official profile of the aforementioned social network along with two photos in which he appears very affectionate with his latest conquest, Chiara Passari, a very little-known girl who barely has 4,800 followers on Instagram. In any case, her anonymity is no longer such because Kyrgios has tagged her in her post.

Kyrgios remakes his life like this after breaking a few months ago with the also tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. The Australian had a pretty bad time when they ended their relationship. « He is a good person, » she said publicly weeks later, although the breakup was surrounded by controversy. Later, there were rumors that Kyrgios went from flower to flower until he found love again in the unknown Chiara Passari.

The confinement due to the coronavirus caused the tennis player to spend more time than normal in Canberra, where it seems that this new relationship has started between Kyrgios and the young unknown Chiara, who has not yet published anything on his social networks with the tennis player. In any case, the last photo she has uploaded has been quickly answered by the Australian, who seems very hooked on his new conquest. « That smile », He replied to the photo along with several emoticons of love faces.