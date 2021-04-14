This is Car Thing, Spotify’s bet towards vehicle hardware

04/13/2021 at 8:05 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

It’s no surprise that Spotify is at the top of the music streaming industry. The company has been amassing users since its inception thanks to a robust platform. This is a logical evolution of the world of entertainment through audio, and the consumption of formats such as podcasts is also growing at remarkable levels. However the company had not come out of its software development. Up to now. And it is that Spotify officially announces Car Thing, a vehicle-focused hardware that brings us all the entertainment from the platform to the car.

As with devices such as Amazon Echo AutoWe’re seeing an even more dramatic sort of transition from entertainment to personal vehicles. It is also one more form of consumption for this type of platform, and companies want to try to conquer this sector. Car Thing was born as a kind of experiment to find out to what extent people would be interested in this type of hardware. Chromecast and other devices of the style are devices that work tremendously well. Users trust this device because they incorporate features that a conventional television does not support. We can translate this to vintage cars with Car Thing, an affordable way to renew our audio system. By means of a gigantic dial we can change the song or increase the volume of the music. In addition, we can also use our own voice to control the system, through an intelligent assistant that the company itself has developed. The device also incorporates a Touch panel in which we can see all the content.

At the moment this device is only available in the United States. Depending on how it works in this market, we could see a global launch.