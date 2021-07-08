This is Ayayi, the most realistic Chinese virtual influencer to date

Virtual influencers are not a novelty, but rather an upward trend that we have been seeing in recent years. Sometimes reaching millions of followers, they are more effective than many celebrities when it comes to selling us products. Ayayi is a new influencer joining this market from China, and aims to be the most realistic to date.

Created by the Ranmai Technology company, it is the first metahmana influencer in China. Its great advantage over other virtual influencers? The incredible realism it has. In fact, he’s closer to a real human than a virtual one in appearance.

The latest technologies in 3D modeling and advances in 3D lighting and texturing have made this possible. The play with light and shadow on your portrait make it look like a practically real person.

Why this effort to create such a realistic avatar? To sell. The influencer Ayayi has in fact already collaborated with different big brands in order to promote their products. On the other hand, she has been invited to virtual events where she has made her appearance and published photographs of the place. Obviously, everything created in virtual environments.

Virtual environments, virtual influencers

With the popularization of Internet platforms, and even more so now after the pandemic with leisure being virtual more than ever, industries have moved here as well. We have seen virtual concerts within Fortnite and many artists choose directly to publish their content only exclusively for digital environments. In such cases, virtual influencers make more sense than ever.

As we have seen, it is not the first time that it happens. Others like Lil Miquela have been present for several years on social networks and have millions of followers. Followers who are interested in the life of a virtual avatar, created and run by an advertising agency. The question now is how long it will take to not be able to differentiate a virtual one from a real one.

