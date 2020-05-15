Manage all cryptocurrency related assets It can be a very fragmented, complex and expensive task in terms of commissions. Calculating crypto-related taxes is something that non-tax experts have a lot of trouble with.

Two Spanish brothers, Paul (CEO) and Haydée Barroso (COO), they set out a while ago to give a technological response to all these complications, for which they founded the startup Atani, which over time has become a comprehensive management platform for cryptocurrency exchange.

Although the development of their careers began separately, since Paul was dedicated to development and Haydée to finance, cryptocurrencies were a meeting point for both in 2013, when they started investing in them. Digging deeper into the world of crypto and after the experience of both in finance, they detected that, unlike the world of banking or the stock market, where so many years of market development make anyone with advice to invest, fragmentation of all the tools and all the steps to follow was enormous.

Atani, from hobby to invest to promising blockchain startup

So, Paul started developing a tool where he could see all the unified prices from a single screen, be able to buy and sell in one click and automate the obtaining of all taxes.. After more than a year growing the app for their close circle to use, they thought they had a chance to turn it into a platform to monetize.

When they made the decision to turn their app into a commercial product, they started talking to investors, and managed to raise capital in a first round of financing in May last year, allowing them to grow and hire staff, up to the 9 people who make up the team today. Let’s see what they have achieved since then, and what they offer to the public most interested in cryptocurrencies.

After this stage of internal development, last April they finally released the first version of Atani. But what exactly does the platform allow today? Practically, manage all the actions related to cryptocurrencies, from the investment with each exchange to the calculation of taxes. At the moment, the application, available on Windows, macOS and Linux, does not allow to transfer cryptocurrencies between exchanges, but they assure that the function will arrive soon.

When executing any action in the app, the company insists that the platform It works totally without custody, that is, they do not have access to your cryptocurrencies. Since with Atani we will have our entire centralized portfolio in one place, to access the information of each exchange it will be necessary to supply our API key for each of them. And that may be the element that most worries users in terms of privacy and security, but from the platform they insist that such data is stored locally on our team (that is, that Atani does not have access to it), and is done with AES-256-CBC encryption.

Atani is a non-custodial platform, so they do not verify personal identity or store API keys, which remain encrypted locally

Being able to integrate exchanges on the platform has been one of the most complicated issues which the team has faced at a technological level, according to Haydée. Currently, from Atani they allow investing in more than twenty, among which coinbase Pro, Bitstamp, Kraken, Binance or Bitfinex stand out. Within all of them, more than 1,000 tokens and more than 5,000 pairs are supported.

On the Atani investment panel You can see all our assets, with the amounts in euros that we have in total, and also broken down by cryptocurrency and on each exchange. In addition, we can see in real time the liquidity of each currency, and with it, focused on trading the price we will pay depending on the amount that interests us, with real-time data on purchase and sale orders.

Although it can be useful for any profile interested in investing in cryptocurrencies, Atani is designed for more expert profiles, and for them, technical analysis tools are also included, such as trend lines, horizontal lines with angles, etc.

But what distinguishes something like Atani from what Coinbase offers, for example? We asked Haydée, and she commented that “always looking for usability, Atani is more focused on the advanced user, to give him a global custody and tax traceability experience in one click”. Even so, for the basic user who is in Coinbase, Haydée suggests that “use our application it will be useful simply to save a lot of money on commissions and to be aware of how the real market works“

For that type of user who exchanges a lot, Atani offers its users Commission discounts with agreements that you have reached with some exchanges such as Binance, Bitfinex or Gate.io.

Atani’s business model is subscriptions. There is a free plan, ‘Hobbyist’, with 5 monthly transactions and tax calculation, and three payment plans ranging from 30 transactions to 1,000. As a launch offer, all plans are free until September.

The present and future of Atani and cryptocurrencies in the context of the coronavirus

When the coronavirus crisis went global, bitcoin plummeted. Being the cryptocurrency with the largest capital alongside Ethereum, a crisis like this could be negative for a product like Atani. We talked to Haydée about this matter, and this is what she told us:

The bitcoin price has already recovered and is at pre-COVID19 levels. Also, remember that bitcoin was born in the last financial crisis, and the response of central banks to print trillions of money does nothing but confirm the bitcoin narrative as a safe haven. Although in the short term we may experience volatility, in the medium term the outlook is very positive.

In a context that is beginning to be more positive for cryptocurrencies, despite this volatility, Atani’s situation has not stopped improving for months. Ahead of 4 Years From Now, which did not take place, Atani was one of the semifinalist startups of the 4YFN Awards. Previously, it had already been in the TOP-5 of Blockchain startups of the TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin of 2019.

More recently, Atani has carved out a spot for itself among the 100 most promising European startups, in the 2020 edition of Red Herring’s annual ranking. In these considerations, in addition to the team’s work, they have also been protagonists the venture capital investors who have opted for them: Encomenda, JME Ventures, Lanai and Waveform.

The adventure with cryptocurrencies is the first step that Atani wants to take in the financial world. As Haydée told us, in a context of low interest rates, “Atani se wants to promote as the first global platform for digital asset managementIn that sense, for the moment they have focused on cryptocurrencies “because the volume of money is very large, but as more assets (bank bonds, stocks, etc.) are digitized, we want to grow there, where we can contribute usability.” .