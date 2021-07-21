This is Andy Muschietti’s next project after shooting Flash

After being in charge of the Flash film, Argentine director Andy Muschietti already has some specific projects on which he will have to work.

Andy Muschietti is found in London England, at the forefront of all the creative work of the next film by Flash. The Argentine was chosen by DC Y Warner Bros. to spearhead production, placing much of the company’s expectations on him. After a career in horror films, the Latin American set out to venture into the world of superhero cinema… Will he pass the test? The truth is that after that, he already has other projects to develop.

Going back to his horror movie roots, the filmmaker will work with HBO in a series for HBO Max, the company’s streaming platform. The show will be based on the horror novel by Grady hendrix, The Final Girl Support Group, and will bear the same name. Charlize Theron and Barbara Muschietti, sister of the developer, will serve as producers.

The career of the creative will have its first opportunity to direct a television program. However, it will not be the first time he has worked on one, as he was the executive producer of Locke and key.

On the other hand, the writer had experience in Hollywood with Item, It: Chapter 2 Y Mommy, all scary titles. For these, the creator got a certain recognition that brought him to the radar of WB so that Flash could take over, after many directors had turned down the position.

Until now, not much is known about the plot that the new Muschietti production will have, but it is expected that little by little more will be known. A great deal is expected, as it has a great financial muscle involved. It will be the first terrifying series in the catalog in which it will be. There is no estimated release date yet.

Source: Collider