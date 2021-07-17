This is Android 12 Beta 3 for TV, and these are all its news (including finally the 4K interface)

Android TV is also updated to Android 12 Beta 3, with improvements in display, resolution and privacy for our televisions.

Already in the Google I / O 2021 from Mountain View we anticipate some of the improvements that were to come to Android TV, although the truth is that the bulk of the news we are getting to know with the different Android 12 betas that continue to be presented, this week the third with some important news that will surely interest users Android system for smart TVs.

In fact, it is that the search giant has finally listened to users to bring highly requested options like the change the refresh rate or the UI itself with resolutions up to 4K, although this is just a preview of everything that we are going to review right here below … Are you joining us?

Google says that the heart of any television experience lies around the smoothest and most intuitive media playback, so his idea is to clean Android TV to avoid problems for the user himself, adapting his resolutions to support the best image quality and continuity between contents.

So this is the upgrade battery which is already available in Android 12 Beta 3 for TV, and that will soon be available on all Android TV devices that can be updated to the latest version.

Constantly improving display quality

The first novelty is the refresh rate settings that will allow more fluid experiences, since applications will be able to integrate this configuration to reproduce content at the most optimal speed, according to the need of the content to be reproduced.

That is, if content is recorded at 24 frames per second (cinema material) or at 25, 30, 50 or 60 FPS, device and content update frequency must match so that the fluidity is perfect. This is what we can now configure on Android TV to avoid annoying jumps or lags.

In addition, they will be offered better reports for display modes, without the need for developers to use alternative solutions to handle HDMI connection events or detect the device’s own display modes, both resolutions and refresh rates.

Also processing overhead will be reduced so that the reproduction is as constant as possible in any case.

New user interface

Regarding the multimedia experience, users have long claimed a higher resolution interface that avoids annoying scaling, so good thing is that Google has finally implemented native support for 4K resolution.

Not in vain now the interface can be played directly in 4K at least on all compatible devices, something that can also be tested in the next versions of the Android TV emulator.

There is also a very important aesthetic improvement, and that is the background can be blurred with RenderEffect and WindowManager making the visual separation between the different layers of the interface much easier to identify.

Privacy and security, always in the focus of Google

Obviously, the usual ones cannot be forgotten news regarding security and privacy of the users, especially in devices found in our bedrooms or living rooms and that could pose a significant problem in this regard.

Thus, Android 12 will bring to televisions with Android TV a greater transparency and control of application access to our microphones, cameras and sensors, with an indicator that we will also see on smartphones and that will be placed in the upper right corner whenever we use microphones or cameras.

Every time an app accesses both the microphone and the cameras, the Android TV interface will show the icons for us to be attentive and let us know that the device sees us or hears us. It is something that is perfectly shown in the following image:

Toggles or selectors have also been added in the settings for manually disable both microphones and cameras, and a control of the last applications that have accessed these components.

Finally, the Android KeyStore APIs to support the certification of the basic properties of the devices, ensuring that our televisions or set-top-boxes run applications on certified hardware and one hundred percent safe.

