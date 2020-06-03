The fight for the civil rights of the black community in the United States is one that has been in contention for more than a century. The unfortunate murder of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman (Monday, May 25), was once again the drop that spilled the glass and that today has millions of people on the streets demanding change and justice.

As in any social movement, music plays an important role, and On TikTok, Childish Gambino’s “This is America,” is becoming Black Lives Matter’s new anthem.

In 2018, Gambino’s song and music video echoed in the United States and around the world for his powerful message: the inequality and death of black people at the hands of the police, which is backed by a racist system

In both the lyrics and the video for “This is America”, Donald Glover’s musical alter ego gives clear examples of how The United States is based on an unequal system that does not protect the rights of black people, who are brutally and violently murdered by authorities who swore to defend citizenship.

5 powerful protest songs adopted by social movements

A good example can be seen in the gospel scene in the video in which Glover murders the chorus girls. This scene has been compared to the Charleston, South Carolina massacre, in which a white supremacist murdered nine people in a church.

With the growing turmoil in the Black Lives Matter movement, the song has regained strength especially on the TikTok platform, and It has become a kind of hymn to signal the reality of African-Americans in the United States. Accompanied by videos highlighting police brutality on the streets, as well as protest messages, more and more people are joining in to make “This is America” their protest anthem.

Here we leave you some videos that show what is happening on the streets of Minneapolis, Washington, New York and dozens more around the North American country:

@kareemrahma this is america #minnesota #minneapolis #protest #blacklivesmatter #blm ♬ original sound – carneyval_

@suecothechild #blacklivesmatter this was a peaceful protest until the police showed up and started tear gassing and shooting rubber bullets. something has to change ♬ original sound – carneyval_

@ pride.month how many black people need to die before we do SOMETHING. #nojusticenopeace #sayhisname #georgefloyd #minneapolis #blacklivesmatter ♬ original sound – carneyval_

https://www.tiktok.com/@markellandroxan/video/6827401193556397318?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.news18.com%2Fnews%2Fbuzz%2Fthis-is-america-tiktok-videos-on-blacklivesmatter-show -ground-reality-of-police-brutality-2648595.html & referer_video_id = 6827401193556397318

@zoeypolito This one goes out to all the victims of America. (Fake blood / tw) ♬ original sound – carneyval_

@rxneexx THIS IS AMERICA #justiceforahmaud ♬ original sound – carneyval_

https://www.tiktok.com/@ayeitsdante/video/6826747914321136901?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.news18.com%2Fnews%2Fbuzz%2Fthis-is-america-tiktok-videos-on-blacklivesmatter-show -ground-reality-of-police-brutality-2648595.html & referer_video_id = 6826747914321136901