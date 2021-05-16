This is all that the new Windows 10 device manager allows you to do, and it will arrive at the end of the year | Technology

Changes are coming to the Windows 10 device manager, something that will allow us to better manage the drivers of our connected devices.

Advanced users of the Windows 10 operating system have surely had to access the device administrator, a place where we can manage the sound and video controllers, but also other devices that we have connected to the system, so that everything works perfectly.

However, an update was released last year that complicated things somewhat in the process related to updating the drivers on our computer, and perhaps due to criticism or demand from the community, those from Redmond are already testing on the development channel a new device manager that will make everything much more accessible.

The highlight is a new view of drivers in the device manager, that will allow us to manage all these drivers and order them in a much simpler way. This new device manager is available in Windows 10 Build 21382.

As Microsoft explains, via Softpedia, “the device manager now has the ability to view the drivers alongside the devices. The views of the new controller focused on Devices by Controllers, Controllers by Type and Controllers by Device allow users to view, install and remove controllers, while the new Add Controllers action allows users to add and install new controllers ”.

Add those of Redmond that “now managing the drivers directly is much more intuitive than working with them through the devices in which they are installed, so we hope that both developers and advanced users enjoy the additional flexibility.”

It is not very clear when this new device manager view will be available in the stable version, but everything seems to indicate that it will be released in the Windows 10 21H2 update, scheduled for autumn.