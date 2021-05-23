This is all that comes with the next Edge: built-in dictionary, new context menu and advanced password monitoring | Technology

Microsoft is working on improved password monitoring for Edge, but also on a built-in dictionary and a new context menu.

During these last hours, a multitude of news has entered the Microsoft Edge browser that includes some features that are likely to sound like the online dictionary functionality which inherits from its original version.

In addition to the online dictionary functionality, they are also working on a small context menu and in a improved password monitoring tool, so that we navigate much safer.

As shown in windowslatest, the most characteristic novelty is the new small contextual menu, which offers us different options such as copy, search in Bing, find the definition of a word and many other actions. The menu, in principle, is deactivated by default and you should activate it in settings.

The other great novelty is the inclusion of dictionary functions, which is not only accessible through this small contextual menu, but also by highlighting on the page the desired word for which we want to receive a definition. Best of all, we can not only use it on web pages, but also, for example, if we are viewing a PDF file.

Once we have selected the word for which we want to receive a definition, a small pop-up window will appear, where we will have its corresponding definition without having to open another window.

And finally, a password monitoring. Although last year it was updated with a function that informed users when a password had already been compromised, with this new feature we will be told which passwords are weak and also those that are being reused in other of our accounts.

If the browser informs us that these passwords have been compromised, we can change it from the same security monitoring interface that the browser will offer us.

These features can be tested in Canary and have not yet reached the stable, but as usual with so many tests carried out by Microsoft, its arrival in the normal version would not be very far in time.