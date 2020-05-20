Netflix has just announced all the productions that are going to reach its catalog in June, and the only thing we can say is that this time they showed off. Not only do the new (final) seasons of series like 13 reasons why and The Politician, but also what we would never have expected to see out there that is the Kardashians with Keeping up with the Kardashians in its first two seasons. But the best? The last seasons of Modern Family.

But what surprised us the most is the number of films that arrive. First, the original production of Spike Lee with Netflix, that is, 5 bloods. And to make it second, it arrives Wonder woman, the saga of Indiana Jones, Back to the Future, Lost in Tokyo, Women’s Perfume, And till The corpse of the bride.

To no longer thrill them, here we leave the complete list:

SERIES

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (5/6/2020)

Graduation is near, and Clay and his friends struggle to stay ahead of the secrets that threaten their future.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 12 (no specific date)

Thirteen queens, one crown. Ru and the team return for another season of epic battles, luxury judges, and dazzling drag fashion. Start the engines!

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked !: Season 12 (date specific)

The fights. The secrets. Brutal criticism! Join the RuPaul’s Drag Race queens behind the scenes in their twelfth season.

The Sinner: Jamie (6/19/2020)

Detective Harry Ambrose investigates a shocking crash that leads to one of the most complex and dangerous cases of his career.

Crime Story: The Search (6/12/2020)

The mysterious disappearance of a girl in a luxurious CDMX neighborhood unlocks family secrets and reveals how power works among the most privileged.

The Politician: Season 2 (06/19/2020)

Betrayals, a love triangle, and a single-issue-focused candidate intertwine in a senatorial campaign that Payton seeks to win at all costs.

Fuller House: Final Episodes (2/6/2020)

Jimmy and Steph arrive with the baby and soon dive into the world of parenting. Not to despair: in this house there are plenty of hands to help!

Queer Eye: Season 5 (5/6/2020)

The Fab 5s travel to historic Philadelphia to transform a new group of everyday heroes, from a hard-working DJ to a struggling canine stylist.

Love and live (6/26/2020)

After his return home from the army, Joaquín is the victim of a tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, where he meets the young singer Irene.

Reality Z (06/10/2020)

During the zombie apocalypse, participants in a Brazilian reality show barricade themselves in a TV studio to save their skin.

Can you hear me? (4/6/2020)

Three friends from a low-income neighborhood find humor and hope in their lives as they face toxic relationships and dysfunctional families.

From appointment to appointment: Season 2 (12/6/2020)

Six new singles are looking for love — or something like that — in a series of first encounters. Who will they choose for their second date?

Marcella: Season 3 (06/14/2020)

Eighteen months later, Marcella lives in Belfast with a different identity and moves through the bowels of a mafia family as an undercover agent.

Divine delicacies (6/24/2020)

Using ingredients from an edible magical forest, beginning chefs must prepare creations as original as they are delicious to impress three luxury judges.

F is for Family: Season 4 (06/12/2020)

As Frank deals with an unwanted visit from his father, Sue discovers the wonders of the Lamaze method, and Bill makes a name for himself at the hockey rink.

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Season 1-2 (6/1/2020)

Sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, with the unconditional support of their mother Kris, became stars thanks to this series as fun as it is addictive.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 1-2 (6/1/2020)

The successful franchise arrives in Beverly Hills. Between drinks and fights, these friends and rivals, stoned and bolted, live on top of the drama.

The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 1-2 (6/1/2020)

Five Manhattan housewives are convinced that they represent the elite of society. They also believe that others think the same.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 1-2 (6/1/2020)

Amid quarrels, professional mistakes, and outlandish friends, recharged Atlanta housewives return to take the drama to a totally unknown dimension.

Top Chef: Season 1-2 (1/6/2020)

Your mouth will water with this reality that documents the delights and malice that arise in a kitchen when you face 12 professional chefs in culinary challenges.

The Titan Games (6/1/2020)

Dwayne Johnson presents this epic competition series that tests the strengths of ordinary athletes in grueling challenges for a chance to win $ 100,000.

Modern Family: Season 7 (2/6/2020)

Jay Pritchett and his family redefine family values ​​as kids leave the nest, job opportunities emerge, and they discover challenges as older parents.

Modern Family: Season 8 (2/6/2020)

In Season 8, Luke and Manny finish school, Haley starts a new career, Alex is still in college, Gloria and Claire face job challenges, and more.

Modern Family: Season 9 (6/2/2020)

While Phil struggles to kick start his new magic business, Haley gets a stressful job and Manny goes to college.

Modern Family: Season 10 (6/9/2020)

Career changes. Canadian contacts. Canine care. The extended Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family is always together, through thick and thin.

The Midnight Cantina: Season 1 (6/1/2020)

Only four dishes are served in the canteen each night, but customers don’t come for the food, but because they want someone to hear them.

The Midnight Canteen: Season 2 (6/1/2020)

The owner of the canteen offers good food and good company for anyone who wants to sit at his counter, regardless of his trade, profession or hobby.

The Midnight Cantina: Season 3 (6/1/2020)

Single mothers, detectives or cartoonists. Anyone can be the next customer in the canteen where the enigmatic owner serves much more than food.

FILMS

5 bloods (6/12/2020)

Four African American veterans return to Vietnam decades after the war in search of the remains of their leader … and a hidden treasure. Spike Lee’s war drama.

Adú (6/30/2020)

Three stories take place in Melilla, on the border between Spain and Morocco, as immigrants risk their lives to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

The Wasp Network (6/19/2020)

In the 1990s, Cuban spies infiltrated exile groups to prevent terrorism against the island, but at a very high personal cost. Based on a true story.

Feel the rhythm (06/19/2020)

After failing on Broadway, April returns home and begins training a misfit group of young dancers for a competition.

No one knows I’m here (6/24/2020)

The life of Memo Garrido, a lonely ex-boy singer, turns upside down with the arrival of Marta, which forces him to face his past and gives him an opportunity for redemption.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (6/26/2020)

Two small-town singers seize the opportunity to fulfill their dream: to participate in the largest singing competition in the world. With Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.

Train to my destination (6/19/2020)

Two strangers meet on a train headed to Izmir and form a relationship based on their romantic, turbulent and unexpectedly intertwined pasts.

Baby: The Apprentice to Crime (6/30/2020)

Baby, a young music lover, is the conductor of an inadvisable guy. But in this last mission, everything is about to spin out of control.

Wonder Woman (6/26/2020)

A warrior princess decides to leave her home on a safe island with the intention of ending a devastating war in the outside world.

Victoria and Abdul (6/23/2020)

A young Indian civil servant arrives in London to present Queen Victoria with a gift, and ends up striking a very peculiar friendship with the lonely monarch.

Back to the future (06/30/2020)

Eccentric inventor Doc Brown turns a DeLorean into a time machine that accidentally sends his young friend, Marty McFly, 30 years in the past.

Back to the future III (06/30/2020)

In the last part of the trilogy, Marty takes the faithful DeLorean out of a mine shaft and searches for Doc in the Wild West in 1885.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (coming June)

Indiana Jones has help digging up Akator’s crystal skulls, Amazonian artifacts with supernatural powers found in Peru.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Coming June)

Accompanied by his father, Indiana Jones embarks on his third adventure to explore the cradle of civilization in the dangerous quest for the Holy Grail.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (Coming June)

Indiana Jones, his young partner, and a beautiful singer get more than they bargained for when they travel to India in search of a magic stone.

Lost in Tokyo (6/30/2020)

Two lost souls, the abandoned wife of a photographer and a finished movie star, visit Tokyo and find genuine comfort in the company of the other.

Non-stop love (6/1/2020)

Ryan Bingham lives flying around the world on business, until he meets Alex, with whom he learns that life is not about traveling, but about connections.

The good wife (1/6/2020)

Her husband is about to receive a Nobel Prize and she, who has been his faithful wife for almost 40 years, accompanies him. The awaited moment awakens memories and reflections.

Women’s perfume (6/30/2020)

With the idea of ​​earning money over the Thanksgiving holiday, a poor student agrees to care for a blind and curmudgeon retired colonel.

Rescuing Private Ryan (Coming June)

Eight soldiers risked their lives on German territory during World War II to search for a soldier and return him home.

Hancock (6/1/2020)

Will Smith becomes Hancock, a superhero forced to hire public relations to repair his image.

Immortal Enemy (6/30/2020)

A Hong Kong police inspector tries to prevent a scientist and his invention from falling into the hands of a deranged and genetically modified villain.

Jack Reacher: under fire (1/6/2020)

A former military police officer investigating a sniper charged with five murders is involved in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game in this thrilling thriller.

Now there are thirteen (1/6/2020)

He returns to Las Vegas to follow the exploits of Danny Ocean and his gang, who seek revenge against a mobster at the opening of their new casino.

The new big scam (6/1/2020)

Danny Ocean meets with the rest of the gang of thieves to execute three master shots in Rome, Paris and Amsterdam.

The dark tower (6/30/2020)

A teenager with psychic powers meets the last gunman, who must stop a sorcerer who aims to destroy the only thing that sustains the universe.

Underworld: The Awakening (1/6/2020)

Kate Beckinsale reprises her role as Selene in this new installment in the vampire and werewolf franchise.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (6/1/2020)

Based on the video game, this adventure finds an English aristocrat skilled in close combat in the middle of a battle against a secret society.

Robin Hood (6/30/2020)

In this twist of the legend, Private Robin meets the dying Robert of Loxley and promises to return his sword to his family in Nottingham.

King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword (6/7/2020)

After drawing an enchanted sword from a stone, a misfit but cunning young man must accept his destiny as the future king and face his malevolent uncle.

The last airbender (1/6/2020)

Live the exciting story based on the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Join Aang, a boy with incredible powers, on his adventures.

A great dad (6/1/2020)

Sonny Koufax is an irresponsible thirtysomething whose girlfriend leaves him. To prove that he is not immature, adopt a 5-year-old boy.

The last vacation (Coming in June)

Georgia finds out that she has a terminal illness and decides to send her work and shyness to begin enjoying the rest of her life without limitations.

Men, women and children (1/6/2020)

Parents and teens alike are experiencing the increasingly complex changes of the digital age. There is no turning back.

DOCUMENTARY AND SPECIAL

Lenox Hill (06/10/2020)

From deliveries to neurosurgery, this docuserie offers an intimate look at the work of four life-saving physicians at New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital.

Genie of the ABC (6/3/2020)

Documentary that tells the story of four competitors in the national spelling bee, a contest led by young Indian-Americans since 1999.

Athlete A (6/24/2020)

Follow the journalists who brought to light the abuses by Larry Nassar, a doctor on the US gymnastics team. USA, and listen to gymnasts like Maggie Nichols.

Soldier’s family (06/19/2020)

Sergeant First Class Brian Eisch suffers a serious injury in Afghanistan. As a consequence, he and his children begin a process of love, loss, redemption, and legacy.

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (6/23/2020)

New stand up special from comedian Eric Andre.

Babies: Part 2 (6/19/2020)

As babies try to understand the world, the latest research reveals how they are already equipped to deal with the complexities of human life.

CHILDREN AND FAMILY

Alexa & Katie Part 4 (6/13/2020)

Gone is the summer, and Alexa and Katie start their last school year. They have overcome many things together … but the future holds even more.

Vera: Rainbow rescue (2/6/2020)

Vera and Bartleby want to get to the other side of the Endless Rainbow to bring back a brave explorer who is also the best friend of the Rainbow King.

Kipo and the age of magnimales: Season 2 (6/12/2020)

It will take muscles and intelligence to save Lio and defeat Parlomagno. So Kipo sets out to master his powers and discover the origins of his world.

The kingdom of rhymes (06/19/2020)

Two close friends seek fun and adventure in a fantastic world filled with rhymes, sweet songs, and storybook characters.

The corpse of the bride (6/6/2020)

In this Tim Burton tale, Victor is about to marry his fiancee, but an accident takes him to the underworld with a corpse bride who wants him for her.

The Grinch (6/30/2020)

The Grinch decides to steal Christmas at Villa Who, but a show of kindness from little Cindy Lou Who and her family may soften her heart.

ANIME

BAKI: The Saga of the Great Raitai Tournament (6/4/2020)

After receiving a special pass to enter the Raitai Grand Tournament, Poisoned Baki is now measured against fighters in China, where the next Kaioh will be chosen.

Brand New Animal (6/30/2020)

Become a human raccoon, Michiru seeks refuge and answers with the help of the human wolf Shirou within a special area called Animal City.

Cat love (6/18/2020)

In the second feature film by Studio Colorido, a girl with a curious nickname will do anything to get closer to the object of her love, even becoming her feline pet.