The Barcelona He beat Leganes at the Camp Nou and is already five points from Real Madrid, who is forced to beat Valencia to stay alive in the Santander League. The culé team solved their match against the bottom thanks to the goals of Ansu Fati and Messi and ensures the leadership of the championship a few more days. Their next duel will be on Friday at Pizjuán against Sevilla.

In the other games of the day, Villarreal prevailed over a Mallorca that complicates its options for permanence. A goal of Bacca in the first half, he put the game on track for the underwater team that is approaching the positions that give access to the Champions League.

At the Coliseum, Getafe and Espanyol drew (0-0) in a match where the parrot team scored a golden point after playing a good part of the duel with one less player due to the expulsion of Bernard. After the break, David Soria and Diego López became the protagonists of the clash.