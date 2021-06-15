“This is a team that never gives up”

06/15/2021 at 10:27 AM CEST

The base Bring young, who showed his leadership status with a double-double of 25 points and 18 assists, which made it possible the Atlanta Hawks’ comeback against the Philadelphia Sixers In the fourth match (103-100) of the Eastern Conference semifinal tie, he vindicated the fighting spirit of his team. “This team never gives up, no matter what the score is”Young declared at the end of the game. “I love the way we fight and I am proud of our team tonight.”

The Hawks, who tie 2-2 the best of seven tie, under Young’s direction, they were able overcome a deficit of 18 points they got to have in the first half. “I always told all my teammates and the coach to have confidence that as long as we fight on the field, everything would be possible,” Young said. “Now the tie is as if it began.”

Despite having problems with my right shoulder, Young overcame the poor start to the game that he made and in the end managed to make the decisive baskets fall to the side of the Hawks. “When he took off his warm-up clothes, I noticed that his shoulder is not right, that something is wrong,” said McMillan. “Obviously he can’t perform at his best, but he hasn’t complained. He missed some shots that he normally takes … but he stayed in the game. He’s a tough guy.”

The same problem has the Cameroonian center of the Sixers Joel Embiid, who suffers from a cartilage tear in his right knee, but it has not prevented him from playing, although as happened in the fourth game, despite finishing with a double-double of 17 points and 21 rebounds, it could not be a winning factor. “Even before going back to the locker room with the discomfort, I felt like I was not well,” Embiid said. “But I am aware of the limitation that I have at the moment and I must fight to try to do the best I can and help my teammates.”

The Sixers coach, Doc Rivers, acknowledged that it was not easy for Embiid to play in his conditions, but he was an example of a professional who only wants to be in the field and help his teammates. “He is one of the players you should always count on, even if he is not in full form, because only with his presence on the field he helps the rest of the teammates,” Rivers stressed. “Now we must think about Wednesday’s game, regain strength and move on to make the best fifth game.”