This is a robbery! The new Netflix miniseries about the world’s biggest art theft | Entertainment

This Is A Heist: The World’s Biggest Art Theft is the new miniseries just released by Netflix that delves into one of the art world’s most perplexing mysteries of recent decades: more than $ 500 million worth of art stolen from a Boston museum in 1990.

During the early morning of March 18, 1990, St. Patrick’s Day, and for 81 minutes, two thieves posing as Boston police officers tied up the two security guards and managed to seize a $ 500 million button in art from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Collection.

It is considered one of the greatest art heists in history and remains one of the great unsolved mysteries of the art world. 30 years have passed since the sounded robbery and nothing, or almost nothing, is known about it.

The works of great masters such as Rembrandt, Vermeer, Degas or Manet valued at millions of euros disappeared without a trace, and today nothing is known about them. Not even the succulent reward, which since 2017 amounts to no less than 10 million dollars, has managed to attract any clue of the theft, and three decades later no one has been arrested or identified as a suspect of it.

This is the main axis of This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist, the new four-episode documentary series that Netflix just premiered this week. Directed by Colin Barnicle, the project has spanned five years and offers a comprehensive look at one of the most puzzling art heists in history, an in-depth look at a case where no progress has been made in 30 years.

This is a robbery: The largest art robbery in the world, in its title in Spain, tries to clarify this complex enigma through consultations of the crime scene, recording the evidence and interviews with specialists and characters who were directly involved in the case , in addition to study various theories that have been brewing over the years.

The robber couple stole a total of 13 works of art and antiques from the museum, the most notable of which was Rembrandt’s “The Storm on the Sea of ​​Galilee.” While the two security guards, Abath and Hestad, were handcuffed in the basement of the museum, the thieves tore the works of art from their frames, with very little delicacy, and fled with them under their arms in the middle of the night camouflaged among the Hundreds of people celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, going completely unnoticed.

This Is A Heist: The World’s Greatest Art Theft Is A Miniseries documentary of only 4 episodes of around 50 minutes that you can already see on Netflix that will not make you stop eating heavy like this other documentary that you can also see there, but which due to its duration is a perfect suggestion to see during the weekend, especially if you like stories of robberies and robberies.