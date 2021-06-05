This is a Lexus LC Convertible at -18 ° C

Everyone knows the famous reliability boasted by Japanese brands like Lexus, and that is why the Japanese have not wanted to miss the opportunity and have delighted us with an interesting video in which they have subjected the well-known Lexus LC Convertible to a temperature of -18 ° C with the top down!

Say that these low temperature tests are very common tests between the various brands when they are developing new models, and while some of them decide to travel to the Arctic Circle or various northern locations, others choose to resort to climatic chambers such as the ones that SEAT has in its prototype center in Martorell or the protagonist of that small short film.

So the people at Lexus have borrowed the Millbrook Proving Ground climatic chamber in UK, facilities in which even military vehicles are tested and in which temperatures between -65 ° C and +85 ° C can be achieved, as well as a relative humidity of 98%, although in this case the thermostat has been set to -18 ° C.

Before the test the vehicle body was sprayed with water to promote the appearance of thread and then it was introduced in the camera for 12 hours. At the moment of waking up the 457 CV of the atmospheric V8 of the LC 500 the test pilot, Paul swift, did not appreciate the slightest difficulty, in addition to confirming that all the electronic systems in the cabin, that we remember, had been left in the open, worked perfectly, and especially the various heating systems (seats, steering wheel …).

However, Not only the good functioning of the electronics has been verified, but also that of the mechanics by means of a high-performance road test in which it has been forced to the maximum and verifying that both the response of the engine and that of the automatic gearbox was adequate, and it is that at these temperatures the lubrication of the mechanical components is a critical factor.