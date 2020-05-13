Related news

Today is the third Wednesday of the month and as every month, preparations begin for the expiration of options and futures of the Ibex 35 on Friday, May 15. This will bring us more volatility in the markets, as we are already seeing in our minute-by-minute section of the stock market.

Overnight, a correction in profits in the United States has brought us back to the starting box and we still have to give thanks that we have not lost the lows of yesterday’s session of the Ibex 35 at 6,651.8 points .

We now enter under the interests of investors in options and that in view of their positions we can draw the following conclusions:

Option positions ahead of next Friday’s expiration





Eduardo Bolinches

The first thing that strikes us is the large number of put options open at exercise prices 7,200 and 7,300 points of the Spanish selective. And that has an important message: they don’t think we can beat the April highs before Friday.

The apparently positive part is that these sales contracts expire and are settled by differences this Friday and therefore we must think that this wall will disappear, but then we will see what is the current position for the June maturity that, being quarterly, will have more volume and importance.

But, don’t be impressed by those huge red columns that you see in the middle of the graph and that dwarf the rest of the data. I see two very important data that try to narrow the price range between now and Friday.

At the top we have 6,800 and 7,000 points and at the bottom we have 6,500 and 6,000 points. And indeed, it is what you think, it is better that we do not lose 6,500 points because otherwise we are going to head to 6,000 with all that this entails pain in many securities such as Banco Sabadell or Santander itself that are trading for below the March lows.

And what about the June due date?

Well, there is good news. At the moment, the Chinese wall is not rebuilt at 7,200 points, but rather set back a thousand points above.

Option positions for the Ibex 35 due June





Eduardo Bolinches

Problems to overcome 6,800 and 6,900 points and, once apparently achieved nothing up to 7,500 points. This would mean that the Spanish selective would finally test the resistance of Fibonacci 38.2.

But beware, all under the assumption that option investors do not roll their May positions to levels other than those that now have high numbers of options. By the way, if you’re wondering, I have to say yes. Someone has taken 6,000 put options at the exercise price of 4,000 of the Spanish selective for one eurito each.

This type of investment usually has two completely opposite types of investors behind: the one who tries his luck or the professional investor who needs a position that is very out of the money (far from current prices) to cover himself with some combined strategy of options that could generate him in this case, unlimited losses.

In this case, I am afraid that we are more in front of the profile of an investor who has put a million old pesetas on top of the 4 black pair and is missing to see if the flute sounds to him since a professional would have covered his supposed combination of options to exercise prices not so out of the money.

.