Fatality is around 4 percent of all confirmed cases and is concentrated in those over 80 years of age, since deaths of children under 40 do not exceed 1%.

The financial group “Go for more” has published an analysis that concentrates various data on the new virus that has paralyzed the world.

Even with data from last month days (when by then there were 880 thousand contagions globally and 44 thousand deaths, while today there are more than 1 million infected and more than 50 thousand deaths from Covid-19), it is specified, for example, that For each patient, an average of 2.5 people are infected and most are family members or people living in the same place.

In economic matters it is pointed out that “today we should have a greater impact regarding SARS (2003), given that China weight more in the activity world. In addition, restrictions and quarantines, as well as the number of patients was much less“

In addition there is an antecedent: “fell back consumption, investment and industrial activity in February ”.

A survey by Bloomberg to 127 companies showed that 87% expect lower revenues.

The analysis considers as the first aftermath of the pandemic the increase in applications for unemployment insurance, the need for economic stimuli – which will not prevent the ‘shock’ that will cause GDP to fall between -0.5% and 6.2.

In this sense, it is noted that “the magnitude of the global pandemic no have precedents And it is uncertain (magnitude, duration). It threatens to paralyze internal activity and world trade ”.

The “imminent” recession will affect all countries, particularly industries, services, construction, mining, the agricultural sector, among others.

Among its conclusions: “Mexico is just beginning, and the impacts will be important ”.

Here the analysis:

